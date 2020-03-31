March 31
(2010)
Greenbrier’s Donald Blakley was the first person to take a polygraph test during the weigh-in on the final day of the Bass Pro Shops Crappie Masters Ultimate Challenge One-Pole event. He and his partner, Marvin Deckard, of Clinton, MO, took home the Ultimate Challenge championship trophy and a top prize of $6,000 for winning the two-day crappie fishing tournament on Lake Conway.
Jim Baker, VP of Development; DeEnna Norwine, Branch Manager Conway East; and Tonya Thomas, Branch Manager Conway West, announced that National Bank of Arkansas was named Small Business of the Year by the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
(1995)
Norman Crass of Conway was honored at Central Baptist College homecoming activities by being named Alumnus of the Year. He was a certified public accountant and had served as vice president for financial affairs at CBC for 32 years.
Dr. Bill Probasco, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church, was the guest speaker at Second Baptist Church during special services April 3-5. The program was “Living Under the Lordship of Christ.”
A pond just east of Farris Road on Prince Street, owned by Mr. and Mrs. O.T. Baker, was filled in so that Prince Street could be widened.
(1970)
The Holliday Girl Figure Salon in the Hartje Building on Parkway closed after only being open since October. Mrs. Hazel Ball, the owner, said Conway could not support the business.
Enumerators for the 1970 census in Faulkner County were: John M. Arendt, Hazel Burnside, H. Churchill, Thelma Humphrey, Rayburn Goff, Sylvia Reed, Lewis McKibben, Eloise McKibben, Randy Johnson, Bessie Bartley, Sandy Goodwin, Freda Anthony, Kenneth Lancaster, Ann Harrell and Freda Bass. Mrs. Helen Kirby was the crew leader.
Miss Ruth Karen White became the bride of Jack Jumper in an evening ceremony at the home of the bride’s parents.
(1945)
Sam Adkisson, vice president and cashier of the First National Bank, was nominated for president of the Conway Rotary Club, succeeding Dr. Nolen M. Irby as head of the club.
Dawson Tire Company, which recapped tires, was constructing a new 50 x 100 brick building on the site of the former Dawson Lumber Company on Front Street. The old lumber sheds were being removed.
J.S. Rogers, Jr. returned to take over Parker Drug Company at Front and Oak streets. Frank Brannon, manager of the fountain department of Greeson Drug, will operate the fountain department at Parker Drug as a separate unit.
(1920)
Reeves and Burke advertised the following real estate for sale: 160 acres about four miles southwest of Conway $1,475,000.
The Massery place five miles east of Conway, 180 acres. Good four-room house, large porch, concrete floored cellar, smoke house, horse barn, feed house, wagon shed, tool house, chicken house, big stable and hay barn, never failing water. Fish pond. About 130 acres in cultivation, some timber $6,500.00.
Twelve lots in the Anderson Addition, Conway. Six lots in Donaghey Addition, from $100 to $300 each.
