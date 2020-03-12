By CINDY BECKMAN
Log Cabin Democrat
March 12
(2010)
Assistant Principal Susan Loyd was named principal at Vilonia Primary School, replacing Brian Ratliff who resigned to become director of children’s ministries at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway.
After 38 years of service in the field of education, Betty Ford, principal of Ellen Smith Elementary, was retiring. She began her career in 1972 as a math teacher in Chicago and began teaching in Conway in 1996.
The Faulkner County Historical Society presented UCA History Professor Dr. Roger Pauly who talked about his new book on the history of Faulkner County.
(1995)
Mary Jane Kellar and her sister, Patricia Paul, were reunited after 39 years. As young girls, the two, along with their brother James, were taken from their home in Alaska in 1956 and were placed in a Catholic orphanage in Fairbanks. All were adopted.
Kordsmeier Remodeling was celebrating 30 years in business. The company was founded by Robert “Bob” Kordsmeier in 1965.
Libby Fulmer and Ken White were promoted to the positions of vice president of finance and vice president of sales and marketing, respectively, at Frigidaire Commercial Products. Fulmer started at Frigidaire in 1991 while White began there in 1989.
(1970)
Coach Bob Courtway of Hendrix College left to referee the Southwest Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Courtway, athletic director at Hendrix, was a NAIA representative of the U.S. Men’s Olympic Committee and was the 1968 vice president of the NAIA Swimming Coaches Association.
The General Service Administration accepted the new Conway Federal Building and Post Office. Robert Oliver of Mayflower was named maintenance supervisor of the building.
Kenneth R. Woolley, former vice president and general manager of the Ledex Division of Ledex, Inc. in Dayton, Ohio, was the new general manager of Universal Cabinet.
(1945)
Mrs. Mildred Watson was sworn in as tax assessor of Faulkner County, succeeding her husband, Faber Watson, who later in the day, had been sworn into the armed services at Camp Robinson.
Approximately 15,000 pounds of salvage paper was collected by the Boy Scouts of Conway. Boy Scouts assisting were Vernon Volker, James Wiley Mosley, Carroll Brewer, Billy Clark, George Hartje, Jr., George Shaw, Jr., Marvin Lawson, Bob Rose, Freddie Middleton, Bobby Joe Starr, Trainor Gray, Sam Gooden, William Floyd Hayden, Ivan McMahon, Billy Hughey, Jim Dawson, Don Trammel, Buddy Simpson, Allen Robinette and Jack Doty.
(1920)
Another pioneer citizen of Faulkner County passed away when Dr. Edward Oliver Brannon, 70, died at his home on Caldwell Avenue after an extended illness of Bright’s disease. Dr. Brannon was one of the oldest doctors in the county and was widely known throughout this part of the state.
