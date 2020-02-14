Feb. 16
(2010)
The Conway School Board of Education accepted the resignation of Buzz Bolding, Conway Athletic Director, who planned to retire after 40 years in education, 26 years as athletic director. He and his wife, Carol, planned to do some traveling.
The exterior of a downtown building on Van Ronkle Street peeled away and fell to the street. Butch Siria was pictured dislodging loose bricks from the building.
Vilonia Primary School principal Brian Ratliff announced that he would step down to take a position at Antioch Baptist Church. He accepted a job as director of the children’s ministry at the church.
(1995)
County Judge John Wayne Carter authorized the sale of $3 million in Title 14 industrial revenue bonds that enable Spirit Homes to purchase 23 ¼ acres and construct a 220,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the southwest corner of Highway 286 and McNutt Road.
City officials heard from several residents at a public hearing who voiced concerns about the $288,000, two-mile bike and pedestrian path that would run along Tucker Creek and by their property.
Students of Jackie Robinette’s math and science classes at Carl Stuart Middle School were honored for their science fair projects: Phillip Huff, Charles Duffey, Erin Nelson and Erin Enderlin.
(1970)
Attending the Farkleberry Follies in Little Rock were Circuit Judge and Mrs. Russell C. Roberts, Sen. and Mrs. Guy H. Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Casey Jones, Mr. and Mrs. William C. Brazil, Mr. and Mrs. C. Homer Jones, Mrs. Mary Blythe, Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Meriwether, W.C. Swaffar, Cleddie W. Harper, Joe B. McGee, Hubert L. Ferguson, Stanley Russ, Charles Ward, Frank Robins III, and Earl F. Rogers.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Dow were parents of a son, Christopher Wainrite, born February 6 at Memorial Hospital. Grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. Wainrite Dow and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Mauterstock.
(1945)
John Springer of Conway left an estate valued at $16,903.25 according to an appraisement filed in probate court. W.H. Owen was administrator for the estate. He had real estate holdings of $3,000 and personal holdings of $8,311, including $2,500 in postal savings, $1,000 in bank deposits and $486 in war bonds.
The estate of Dr. H.B. Hardy would be put up for public auction on March 1, 1945. Heber B. Hardy was the administrator of the estate and the auction would be at the late Dr. Hardy’s home in Centerville.
(1920)
All former servicemen and their friends were invited to attend a rally held by the Theodore Campbell post of the American Legion. James J. Harrison, an alumnus of Hendrix College and state commander of the American Legion, made the principal address. The program of the meeting included an invocation by Rev. C.M. Reves; a humorous reading by Miss Pauline Newbern; cornet solo, C.C. Roberts; violin solo, Charles A. Stuck; piano solo, Miss Vera Graham, and an address by H.L. McAlister.
