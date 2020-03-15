March 15
(2010)
The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Brady Quinn to the Denver Broncos for fullback Peyton Hillis and a 2011 seventh-round draft pick of Denver in 2008. Hillis was a Conway High School graduate and former Arkansas Razorback.
Beth Tyler, director of interactive Marketing at Hendrix College, was pictured describing the progress of Hendrix Village, and the anticipated contributions it will make to the Conway community, to the Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association
The Hendrix Sports Hall of Fame inducted Kenneth C. Spatz, Frank W. “Pappy” Smith, Mandy Williams Thompson, Lauren Turnbow, and Dr. James Timothy Cloyd at its annual banquet.
(1995)
Voters approved a $400,000 capital bond issue to be used to build a new city hall at Greenbrier. The city had outgrown its current city hall that was constructed in 1975.
Conway High School seniors Cassandra Partin and Mary Johns were recognized by the Conway Board of Education as National Merit finalists.
Shelly Wells, a Faulkner County Library employee, was pictured boxing books in preparation for moving to the new Faulkner County Library. It was asked that no books be returned to the library until the new location was open.
(1970)
Mrs. D.O. Harton, Jr. returned from Birmingham, Alabama where she served as a judge in the Birmingham Daffodil Show.
“Alice’s Restaurant,” starring Arlo Guthrie, was showing at the Conway Theatre.
Joe Mays reported to city police a typewriter and a pair of shoes were stolen from his automobile on the Hardin Hall parking lot at Hendrix College. The make of the typewriter wasn’t learned by police.
Sheriff Joe S. Martin was appointed to the Central Criminal Justice Planning Council, which was organized to assist in planning efforts of the Arkansas Commission on Crime and Law Enforcement.
(1945)
Pat Lea’s basketball team was the consolation bracket winner of the Conway High School class “A” boys’ intramural tournament, defeating Don Vogan’s team. Bill Clark’s quintet won the championship game over Roy Nowell’s five in a 40-19 victory.
W.L. Graves of Hamburg and his son, D.W. Graves, who held the contract for graveling highway 60 west for a distance of two miles, planned to begin work immediately.
Chamber President William D. Cole appointed W.A. Scroggin, Richard T. Steel, Guy A. Camp and W.D. Ketcheside to work with on a committee for the improvement of Highway 25.
(1920)
Formation of a stock company with a capital between $100,000 and $150,000 was decided upon by the Conway Commercial Club committee as the way to be used in erecting the much-needed hotel. The sale of the stock was to be handled by a committee composed of C.E. Durham, G.L. Bahner and Arthur Bradley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.