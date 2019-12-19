Dec. 19
(2009)
• Due Amiche, normally closed on Monday, would be open to feed the less fortunate. Employees were donating their hours and the owner was donating the food to those who attended.
• Conway-based First Orion launched its new PrivacyStar application for BlackBerry smartphones. The application allowed BlackBerry users to block unwanted calls, identify unknown numbers, report potential telemarketing violations and more.
• Randy Sims, CEO of Centennial Bank and Home BancShares, announced the corporate level promotions of Kevin Hester to chief lending officer and Lori Case to senior vice president and director of marketing.
(1994)
• Dr. James H. Flanagin III established a dental practice in Conway, joining his father at Locust Avenue and Main Street, where the clinic had been located for 36 years.
• Jenny Wilkinson Woodard of Wilkinson’s Mall and her quarter horse, “Kiss My Asset,” were first place winners in the 1994 Arkansas State Championship Show, Ladies’ Western Pleasure Division. They were currently in 3rd place nationally in the American Quarter Horse National Standings in Amateur Western Pleasure.
• Mark Mobbs was pictured modeling the 1995 Toad Suck Daze Christmas shirt. The shirt was available in sweatshirts and long-sleeve t-shirt.
(1969)
• The “Conway,” a Corps of Engineers survey boat used on the Arkansas River, was christened at Lock and Dam #8. The boat, which would be used to survey the river between Little Rock and Fort Smith, would have its home port at Dardanelle.
• Sheridan Garrison, president of Garrison Motor Freight Co. of Harrison, announced that it would locate its new motor freight terminal in the Conway Industrial Park. It would be located on a three-acre tract on the west side of Exchange Avenue near the Industrial Park Exchange. A groundbreaking was held at the site with members of the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
(1944)
• The annual candlelight Christmas song program was presented at the Hendrix College during chapel hour, continuing the college’s observance of the approaching Christmas season. Mrs. Dale L. Ford accompanied the robed singers who were holding lighted candles as they stood across the stage so that they formed a cross.
• W.F. Rea, chairman, announced a community singing would be held Christmas Eve at the Spring Hill church. There would be special Christmas music and several groups were expected to attend.
• Philip and Dora Howell purchased half of lot 27 and all of lot 28, located at South Boulevard and Davis Streets for $1,850.
(1919)
• For the benefit of the Greenbrier school, there would be a Christmas tree and box supper. Girls and boys from everywhere were invited and girls were urged to bring a box filled with good eats to load the tree, over which Santa would preside. A pair of silk hose would be sold for the prettiest girl and a tie for the ugliest boy. Suitable entertainment was prepared and a large crowd was expected to be present to enjoy the fun.
