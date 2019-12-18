Dec. 18
(2009)
• Conway School District superintendent, Dr. Greg Murry, was pictured using his phone to update the school’s fan page on Facebook. The school had recently joined the site to keep parents, faculty and staff updated on all types of school information.
• Crosspoint United Methodist Church, 740 South Salem, held two Christmas candlelight services. The new church was located in the Saddletop Shopping Center.
• A large group of bikers at the ninth annual Conway Regional Toy Run were pictured meeting at Pawn Busters and pulling onto Washington Avenue on its way to deliver toys to the hospital.
(1994)
• Herbert Frenkel, longtime pharmacist, was pictured recalling his memories of the Battle of the Bulge. He was a medic with the 87th Infantry Division in VIII Corps and his unit was in Nancy, France when the Germans broke through.
• A 54,173-foot Kroger supermarket was being planned for west Conway if developers could put adjoining properties together at Salem Road and Prince Street. There would be one access point on Prince and three on Salem.
• Dr. Larry Pillow, pastor of Second Baptist Church in Conway, officiated at the funeral service for former Gov. Orval Faubus who passed away December 15.
(1969)
• Mrs. Sam Daniel, teaching leader of the Bible Study Fellowship, was pictured talking to Mrs. Ernest Miller and Mrs. James Clark at a coffee held in the Reddy Room of the Arkansas Power & Light Co. Service Center. Approximately 250 people attended the coffee. Mrs. Walter Scales was chair of the coffee committee.
• Junior Girl Scouts of Troop 3, Theresa Andrejko and Lorrie Fletcher, were pictured helping decorate the troop’s Christmas tree with “Pencils for the Congo.”
• Shannon Ward, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Ward, celebrated her sixth birthday with a party December 5 at Blue Bird Kindergarten.
(1944)
• Mrs. Lillie Simpson was awarded a building permit to erect and enlarge a building on Oak Street valued at $1,250.
• Mr. and Mrs. Dean Clements took over the management of Raymond Fiddler’s The Neighborhood Grocery (former Finton Grocery) on Washington Avenue and added stock.
• Seventeen registrants were sent to Camp Robinson for processing. The group was in the charge of George R. Parker of Conway who had recently withdrawn from the merchant marines.
• Mrs. T.T. Doolin, chairman of the camp and hospital council, reported that 215 beautifully wrapped Christmas packages for hospitalized soldiers at the camp.
(1919)
• Results of the Who’s Who elections at Conway High School were announced: Handsomest boy was Charles Muse; biggest sport, Nathan Smith; biggest rube, Eugene Burton; biggest eater, Dan Durham; ladies’ man, Jim Ligon; biggest gossiper, Jewel Fiddler; biggest flirt, Lois Crow; most popular boy, Fred Reynolds; most popular girl, Mary Muse; most popular teacher, Miss Nora Brown; best athlete, Roy Newton; best athlete girl, Lucille Womack; best all around student, Ruby White; prettiest girl, Bennie Gibbon; cutest boy, Foster Dickerson; cutest girl, Westelle Nail; laziest, William Harrell; sassiest, Fay McNutt; “It,” Clara Mae Markham; “I,” Pauline Powers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.