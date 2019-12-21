Dec. 21
(2009)
• The fourth annual Dance with the Stars, the annual fundraiser of Choosing to Excel, would be held at the Agora Conference Center on January 22. The event would also include a “Conway’s Got Talent.”
• Brandon Carpenter of Rock-Pond Solutions, an information management firm in downtown Conway, was named an area winner of the Consumer of the Year award presented annually by the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Services for the Blind.
• Greenbrier’s Kayle Browning was pictured going for a layup during a first-round game of the Battle of the Brier basketball tournament.
(1994)
• Bob Courtway, longtime Hendrix swim coach and athletic director, and Bill Dunaway, Sr., who coached the Lewis & Norwood Flyers, famous 1930s women’s basketball team to three national AAU championships, were inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
• Katelin Douglas, 8; Justin Siler, 8; and Michael Lambert, 8; were pictured rehearsing a scene from the musical, “The Best Part of Christmas,” the Julia Lee Moore Christmas program.
• Cable television rates went up at Conway Corporation with the basic residential cable increase of $1.50 to $12.45 a month. One entertainment channel was an additional $9.95 a month while two was $8.95 each.
(1969)
• The annual Christmas party for Dean Milk employees was held at the Ramada Inn. Entertainment was provided by Danny Townsend, a ventriloquist, who was assisted by Mrs. Dib Beene and Jarrell Robertson from the audience.
• Police Chief Ruben Goss was presented a Smith & Wesson .38 special pistol at the annual Christmas supper at Ramada Inn. The dinner was for members of the city police department, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s office, state troopers and a number of guests that included Mayor Walter Dunaway.
• Dr. J.E. Cobb, 79, prominent Conway minister and vice president emeritus of Central Baptist College, passed away.
(1944)
• North Little Rock mathematics instructor and assistant athletic director Samuel F. Hindman, Jr. would join the faculty of ASTC as basketball coach and instructor in the department of mathematics.
• Mrs. Mattie A. Hamilton, widow, and other heirs of Charles W. Hamilton, who died August 30, 1943, sold a 69-acre farm in Section 18, Township 5-N, Range 13-W, to Cleve Steed for $6,000. The farm was situated just south of the Conway city limits.
• A fifth Sunday meeting of the Greenbrier Association would be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at Guy on Saturday before the fifth Sunday. An interesting program had been arranged.
(1919)
• The Rev. W.H. Norwood Wholesale Grocer Company of Russellville located an establishment, occupying the quarters of the Commercial Hotel on North Front Street which he rented from owners Frank Farris and G.L. Bahner. The closing of the Commercial Hotel, which had been maintained for 20 years, would cause the need for additional hotel facilities in Conway. The Commercial and Hines hotels had been having an overflow patronage and the Commercial was anxious to renew the lease but the owners instead decided to lease the building to the wholesale grocer, forcing the hotel to close.
