Dec. 31
(2009)
n A rare New Year’s Eve “blue moon” would adorn the celebrations in the United States, Canada, Europe, South America and Africa but not Australia and Asia. The Eastern Hemisphere, however, would witness a partial lunar eclipse on New Year’s Eve that would not be visible in the Americas.
n As 2010 began, there was still no definitive name for the first decade of the 21st century. Some suggested “The Zeroes” while others suggested “The Oh Ohs.” Some also suggested “The Aughties.”
n The end of 2009 was also a time of reflection on how President Barack Obama’s first year in office had gone.
(1994)
n Theodore Jones was pictured displaying a G series stamp. Because the Postal Service did not know the exact rate the Postal Rate Commission would approve, it printed plenty of the G series stamps, which cost 32 cents.
n The 14-member Conway High School pompon squad would be part of the halftime activities at the 59th Cotton Bowl Classic between Texas Tech and USC: Jenny Webber, Julia Heard, Whitney Thessing, Janelle Maxfield, Christine Knipscheer, Tarah Penny, LaTosha Mitchell, Summer Washam, Alison Craddock, Brandy Nixon, Alissa Cadorette, Carrie Witcher, Cassandra Partin and Erin Balogh. The squad’s sponsor was Sonya Sinclair.
(1969)
n Bill Langford would become the new administrator of Conway Memorial Hospital on New Year’s Day, succeeding Noble H. Smith, who was retiring after 20 years’ service in the position. Thirty-two-year-old Langford joined the hospital administrative staff in November 1964.
n Tommy’s Restaurant at the junction of Highways 64-65B was burglarized between 12:30 and 5 a.m., Thomas R. Paladino, one of the owners, reported to city police. The loot included 20 packages of cigarettes, two rolls of stamps (valued at $11) and $53.12 in cash. Entrance was made through the rear entrance.
(1944)
n George F. Hartje, who would become prosecuting attorney of the 17th judicial district, announced the appointment of five deputy prosecutors: J.E. Ray, John W. George of Conway, Ralph E. Ray, John B. Moore, and J.A. Reed.
n Mrs. La Rue Ward was assigned to Conway as trick No. 2 operator at the Missouri Pacific railway station. James B. Doty, former second trick operator, was moved to the No. 1 trick.
n Mr. and Mrs. George D. Curtis sold their seven-room residence at 215 Oliver Street to E.C. Bryson, who was employed at the Maumelle ordnance plant.
(1919)
n Results of the annual “Who’s Who” election at Arkansas State Normal School was announced. Categories were most popular, best athlete, most handsome boy, prettiest girl, ugliest boy, laziest boy, biggest rube, biggest flirts, biggest grumbler, most lonesome boy and best student.
n J.N. Williams received from Governor Brough an appointment as justice of the peace of Union Township, to succeed L.E. Holloway, who moved to Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.