Jan. 3
(2010)
• The LCD All-County Offensive Team of the Year was Tyler Hardee, Chris Hale, Jordan Ruple, Austin Cole, Xavier Acklin, Adam Ragland, Demeterius Lasker, Justin Head, Preston Hurt, Tom Boles, Neal Burcham and Stephen Hay. The All-County Defense was Matt Cain, Marquez Massey, Hunter Moix, Spencer Noggle, Brent Hughes, Kyle Robbins, Ryan Alexander, Patrick Allen, Jonathan Watson, Griffen Nelson, Zach Mitchel and Jeremy Jacobs.
• Art Meade, a retired teacher and Conway resident, was pictured walking on the Tucker Creek Walking/Biking Trail while Frincesco Ruelies and Roberto Lara were pictured in a pick-up soccer game at Laurel Park.
(1995)
• County clerk Melinda Reynolds was pictured waiting as John Lee and Judicial District Circuit-Chancery Judge David L. Reynolds finished paperwork and Judge Watson Villines swore in the new Faulkner County Quorum Court members.
• Jury selection began in the 20th Judicial District circuit court for the trial of Bambie Lynn Bradley, 30, of North Little Rock, charged in May with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two North Little Rock residents. Prosecutor H.G. Foster was seeking the death penalty.
• Ruth Tucker of Greenbrier celebrated her 100th birthday with a reception at her home on December 24.
(1970)
• A lot had been cleared and leveled at Mill and Markham for the construction of a building to house a grocery store. Dale Goodman, who recently moved to Conway and owned a Speedy-Mart in Benson, Arizona, would run the grocery.
• Ernest E. Hooten, 65, of Greenbrier, a veteran of 21 years’ service with Arkansas Power & Light, retired. He was connected with the Conway office as a service crew groundman for his entire career.
• Homer Bettis instructed 32 adults in an upholstery course at Solomon Grove Neighborhood Service Center. The course was sponsored by the center and Petit Jean Vo-Tech.
(1945)
• The winter’s first snowfall blanketed Conway and surrounding area with one inch of snow.
• A special election was called to fill the vacancy of 12th District state senator after the death of Dr. Henry B. Hardy of Centerville. Gov. Homer Adkins set the date for the election as January 22. William D. Ketcheside, Conway wholesale grocer, announced his candidacy.
• County Judge Lewis F. Noggle announced the appoint of John Mabry of Holland as foreman of the county road crew. The position had remained unfilled after the resignation of Cecil Bell several months earlier.
(1920)
• Fixtures for the new department store building being erected by Frauenthal & Schwarz Inc. had arrived, Charles Frauenthal reported. Workmen were building the show windows of the new half of the structure. Show windows would extend across the entire front of both first and second stories with handsome marble facings to round out a most imposing facet.
