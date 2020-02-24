Feb. 25
(2010)
The Conway City Council approved Mayor Tab Townsell to pursue a five-year loan to restore the sanitation fund.
Jimmy Cusano of Your Chamber Connection was pictured congratulating the volunteers of the Conway Chamber of Commerce membership drive for signing up 113 new chamber members.
RockTenn announce it would conduct a $4 million expansion of the Conway facility, upgrading it to handle a projected 90,000 tons of paperboard products each year—up 20,000 tons per year.
Greenbrier’s Trent Virden was pictured breaking away from Vilonia players during a local rivalry basketball game between the two schools.
(1995)
A group of horseback riders from the Vilonia Saddle and Wagon Club took a trail ride down Pilgrim Rest Road in northern Faulkner County. The all-day ride took club members west from Wooster along Shaw Bridge Road, across Cadron Creek before heading north and back east along Springfield Road. These monthly rides averaged 80-90 riders.
Two dozen key Conway citizens assembled around the walls of the 10th floor boardroom of the Arkansas Highway Commission to hear Mayor David Kinley and traffic engineer Ernie Peters outline the city’s plans for solving Conway’s growing traffic problems.
(1970)
The engagement of Miss Joyce Ann Ahne to Terry Lee Fiddler was announced by her parents. The couple planned a late summer wedding.
M-K Company, Inc., 1031 Front Street, which had served wholesale grocery goods in Conway and surrounding territory for 42 years, would close March 1. Mrs. William D. Ketcheside, one of the co-founders, said the stock would be liquidated and merged with stock sof other concerns.
Mrs. J.D. Mallett was pictured in her new shop, Mallett’s Beauty and Wig Salone at 706 Second Street. She and her husband had a shop in their home next door for 15 years.
(1945)
Walter Cassel of the Metropolitan Opera would appear in concert at Ida Waldran Auditorium. He had been called one of America’s greatest baritones.
A cow owned by Calvin Hazel gave birth to triplet calves. All were doing well according to Bob King who reported the phenomenon to the Log Cabin Democrat office.
A.A. Stewart of Guy succeeded Dr. E.T. Williams of Greenbrier as a member of Faulkner County board of education. Ivan H. Grove, Dr. J.H. Flanagin and Theo Ashcraft were vying to serve on the Conway School District Board of Education.
(1920)James Harrod of Muskogee, Oklahoma spent the day in Conway as guest of his mother, Mrs. John Harrod, and his sister, Mrs. C.A. Markham.
The Conway Marble Works installed a compressed air system for operating marble carving tools. H.C. Carter and Dr. A.J. Brittain were owners of the business.
