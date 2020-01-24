January 25
(2010) Vilonia Junior High School teacher Greg Hogan was pictured showing a project done by his ninth-grade art students to call attention to homelessness.
Marshall Walker and Jessie Gonzalez were pictured using plastic wrap to encase a friend’s truck after school as a practical joke.
Hiland, Thomas & Cox, Attorneys-at-Law held an open house at their new location at 609 Locust. Cory Cox, partner, and Luke Ferguson, associate, were also introduced as the newest members of the firm.
Schools in Faulkner County received over $5,000 from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The money came from fines imposed on violators of hunting, fishing and boating regulations.
(1995) The Miss Arkansas USA Pageant was relocated to Conway after having been held in Little Rock for the past 42 years. The pageant would be held in the Conway Public Schools Auditorium and the Conway Holiday Inn would be the official hotel where the contestants would stay throughout the event.
A 14,000-square-foot annex to the present St. Joseph Church facility was included in the building project underway at the church. The annex would contain a 1,000-seat sanctuary, which was expected to be completed by November 1995. An anonymous donor pledged the money necessary to build the sanctuary annex.
(1970)Miss Susan Farris, 20, a junior German major at Hendrix College, left for a semester’s study at Schiller College in Heidelberg, Germany.
Robert Chris McNutt, 23, joined Robert L. Ott Insurance as a life insurance specialist. A graduate of Conway High School, he received his bachelor of business administration degree from SCA in 1968.
Dr. Richard E. Womack, 87, president emeritus at Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee passed away. He was superintendent of Conway Public Schools from 1918-22 and later served two years as headmaster of Hendrix Academy before become president of the college in 1924.
(1945) The Conway City Council imposed a tax on the operation of taxicabs. It provided a fee of $25 a year for the first taxicab owned and operated and $10 for each additional cab. The ordinance also provided a maximum charge of 25 cents for passengers carried around town.
Amos Halter, former constable of Cadron township, was named delinquent personal tax collector of Faulkner County.
Conway Kiwanis Club observed its 30th birthday at its weekly luncheon meeting at the Hotel Bachelor. The program was in the charge of W.D. Cox and Dr. H.L. Minton gave a history of the organization.
(1920) Former service men having an honorable discharge, or sons of men who died in the service, could make application for free scholarships offered by the YMCA educational service to demobilized men, according to Rev. C.M. Reves, county representative for the educational service work. Those unable to go away to school might be awarded scholarships in the home study courses of the United YMCA schools, which would cover tuition, text and reference books, and writing materials. Practical agricultural courses, commercial courses and academic courses were offered in the home study division.
