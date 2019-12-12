Dec. 12
(2009)
• Vilonia Junior High School art teacher Greg Hogan said that a kiln and about 80 molds had been donated to the school by Kenneth Brown of Heber Springs. The gift would allow the students to learn the workings of ceramics shops.
• New members of Master Gardeners were Rebecca Greer, Pat Henderson, Anita Morris, Sheila Nash, Hertha Pavlovsky, Cathy Potter, Mary Reedy, Jim Sanders, Melissa Starkey, Ted “Skip” Greer, Barbara Howard, Lynette Phillips, Bonnie Bumpers, Betty Bundy, Sandra Bradberry, Linda Varnadore, Jerry Tucker, Janet Dail, Barbara Elliott, Brandon Mathisand and Sandra Hixson.
(1994)
• Joe Graham, longtime coach of the Conway Wampus Cats men’s basketball team, won his 350th game as coach at Conway High School. Graham started the head coaching job in the summer of 1974 at the age of 24.
• Former Gov. Orval Faubus became the fifth Arkansan to receive the Patriotic Eagle award from a nine-member delegation of the Arkansas Department of Veteran’s Affairs headed by Nick D. Bacon of Conway. In addition, Rex C. Roark, president of the South Central Region of the Fleet Reserve Association, also read a proclamation from Gov. Jim Guy Tucker to the six-term governor.
(1969)
• Coach Paul Brown, father of Robin Brown of Conway, was named the American Football League’s Coach of the Year. He founded the Cincinnati Bengals after founding the Cleveland Browns.
• Conway Ministerial Alliance elected its 1970 officers: Rev. John Jump, pastor of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, president; Rev. Herman Reese, pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, vice president; and J.A. Kuehn, superintendent of missions for the Faulkner County Baptist Association, secretary-treasurer.
• S.T. Smith, retired Conway automobile dealer, was awarded the Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Service Award at the annual membership dinner held at Hendrix College’s Hulen Hall.
(1944)
• George D. Muse, acting mayor of Conway, told the Log Cabin that he would probably seek the nomination for the post in the city Democratic primary election to be held in February 1945.
• Concrete work on the new 700,000 water storage basin on Cadron Ridge, constructed by the municipal water system, was completed. The reservoir would more than double the supply of treated water on the hill, according to Fred Gordy, manager of the municipal utilities.
• Norma Jean Bailey celebrated her fifth birthday with a party at the home of her parents, Seaman First Class and Mrs. A.D. Bailey.
(1919)
• Rev. C.M. Reves, the new pastor of the First Methodist Church, spoke to a large congregation in the church auditorium. The minister said that when he heard of his appointment to the Conway church, he very much felt that the biggest task in Arkansas Methodism and its weakest man were very close together.
