Jan. 5
(2010)
• Damascus Police Chief Dan Sutterfield was hired by Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland as the new Mayflower Chief of Police.
• The UCA Foundation received a $500,000 gift from the Rush and Linda Harding Charitable Lead Trust, with $100,000 being given for the next five years.
• Caleb Mack and Garrett Blue of Tetra Technology were pictured working to fill tankers with water for fracture trucks to use while digging gas wells.
• U.S. Sen. Blanch Lincoln, D-Ark., visited Conway to tour sites Mayor Tab Townsell said were, in part, due to the fruits of her efforts in Washington to advocate for economic development in Conway.
(1995)
• Chandra L. Bunch, 16, was crowned Supreme winner of the 13-16 division of the Arkansas Royal Miss Christmas Pageant held December 3 in Hot Springs. She also was named most beautiful and won a trophy for best dress.
• Conway’s estimated population increased by 34,800 as the city took control of about 100 homes in the Rolling Hills and Thousand Oaks subdivision. The number of residential electric meters in Conway had also risen from 12,335 to 13,123 over the past year.
• Anita Murdock, daughter of Patsy Fuller, received a master of arts in religious education degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.
(1970)
• Fasweet Company of Jonesboro announced it would begin distribution of artificial sweeteners without cyclamates. Fasweet stopped production last October and developed a new sweetener that did not contain sugar, calories or cyclamates.
• The Rev. Thomas J. Maguire, 73, retired assistant priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church, died at Conway Convalescent Center after a lengthy illness. He had been at St. Joseph since June 1968.
• The law offices of Hartje & Hartje moved from 823 Chestnut to its newly remodeled quarters at 1304 Oak, formerly the home of Goad’s Café, a landmark Conway restaurant.
(1945)
• Mrs. Raymond A. Coppenger was named acting dean of students of Central College, succeeding Mrs. James Morgan, who left to join her husband who had returned from overseas duty.
• During 1944, 1,905 students enrolled in correspondence work at ASTC. This was a gain of 12 percent over the previous year. A variety of courses from arts to sociology were offered.
• Owen Farm Agency advertised a 57 ½-acre farm 6 ½ miles east of Conway on Highway 64 with a six-room residence for $3,500 and a 33-acre farm on Highway 65 South with a two-story residence for $7,000.
(1920)
• From the Spring Hill column: Miss Ruth Carmichael returned to Conway after a visit in our community. Miss Doris Robinson of near Reeves schoolhouse was here for a visit. A pound supper was given by Billie Matthews. Miss Orean McCollum entertained the following guests on Sunday: Misses Ethel Rhea, Lou Ella McCollum, Barbry Townsend, Delma Matthews and Beatrice Rhea. “Uncle” Wiley Milam gave a birthday dinner.
