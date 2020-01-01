Jan. 1
(2010)
• The top story of 2009 was Kris Allen being crowned “American Idol.” A large crowd gathered at Simon Park for the season finale where a live broadcast was filmed. The second story was Hewlett-Packard opening its new facility in The Meadows Office and Technology Park.
• High school basketball was the top sports story of 2009. Three teams won state titles—Vilonia’s girls; St. Joseph’s boys; and Guy-Perkins boys while Conway High’s boys soccer team built a 43-game winning streak over two seasons, the longest in history by an Arkansas high school team, before falling to Little Rock Catholic in the 7A title game.
(1995)
• The three-generation home built in 1938 on Burchfield Lane, south of Wooster, was destroyed in a fire December 29. Carol Parker, Conway High School biology teacher, was living in the house built by her grandfather, Mack Burchfield, and owned by her mother, Shelby Jean Wilcox.
• The top county news story was the fire at AmTran on July 27 which spread through two buildings. On August 10, it was ruled as arson but as of the end of the year, no arrests had been made. The second top story was the September kidnapping of Gina Hambuchen.
(1970)
• Jack Roberts, student body president of Conway High School in 1960, was pictured chatting with Mrs. Sue Snow Cooper, 1960 class president; Hal Robbins, former principal; and Larry Tyler, vice president; at the class’ 10-year reunion. Fifty-seven of the class’ 133 members came to the banquet and dance at the Holiday Inn.
• Andy Berry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. Berry soloed at Conway Municipal Airport, carrying on a family flying tradition that dated back almost to the beginning of US Air Force history. His uncle, William M. Berry of Stuttgart owned one of the first planes in Conway.
(1945)
• William E. Prince became acting municipal judge of Conway and Faulkner County, succeeding George F. Hartje, who resigned to become prosecuting attorney of the 17th Judicial District. Judge Rolland A. Bradley, in the navy, would return to the post after his return from service.
• Faulkner County Clerk Carl E. Gentry sold 305 marriage licenses in 1944. That was two less than in 1943 and 72 fewer than in 1942.
• Deposits of First National Bank of Conway reached a new high of $4,085,886.67, an increase of approximately one-third. The increase was even more remarkable because about $333,000 had been withdrawn to buy war bonds.
(1920)
• Untroubled by the approach of 1920 and its Leap Year activities, the marriage market for Faulkner County in 1919 registered a gain of 44 licenses over the total for 1918. The total for 1919 was 344 licenses, according to the records of County Clerk John Reeves.
