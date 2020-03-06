March 6
(2010) House Speaker Robbie Wills, a Democrat seeking his party’s nomination for the 2nd Congressional District in central Arkansas, filed. Republican Tim Griffin, a former interim US attorney had filed to run as a Republican.
A gas well near Mt. Vernon caught fire when workers reportedly hit an area of high-pressure gas while drilling. There was an explosion that shook houses in the area.
Dr. Roger Pauly, assistant professor with the UCA History Department wrote a new book outlining the history of Faulkner County, “Fortitude and Foresight: A History of Faulkner County.”
(1995) Brian Guge opened Conway Automotive at 1145 Jim’s Lane. The new facility had the capacity to handle a large number of customers and worked on all makes and models.
Harley Hooper was promoted to manager of manufactured engineering at Virco. He would be responsible for all facets of plant and industrial engineering, quality control, tooling, and special projects.
Mike Hengel, Jack Frost, Jewell Steinbeck, Mathilda Hatfield, Rodney Todd and David Reese, cast members of “Murder Most Foul!” were pictured rehearsing. The Torreyson Library Mystery Play would be held at UCA’s East Commons.
(1970) Bobby Tiner, manager of the Conway Pizza Q Restaurant, was pictured serving up a Greek pizza. The restaurant, located on Highway 65B just south of Clements Motel, specialized in eight-sided Greek pizzas, seasoned slightly different from Italian pizzas.
The bus in which Mrs. Richard M. Nixon was to ride during a tour of the rural School of the Ozarks at Point Lookout, Missouri, was manufactured at Ward Bus in Conway and turned over to Secret Service officials. Coy McKaskle, in charge of transportation for Ward Bus, drove the 45-passenger bus to Point Lookout, near Springfield.
(1945) The Arkansas River, at its highest stage in several months, was again menacing the Missouri Pacific right of way at Palarm, and a crew of railroad workmen began riprapping the west side of the track near the Palarm Creek bridge.
Mason E. Mitchell was elected commander of the Jesse W. Grisham post, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Warren Voyles was named vice commander.
A man believed responsible for burning an abandoned school building being converted into a church about two and half miles northeast of Greenbrier was being sought by officers and two bloodhounds from the Tucker prison farm.
(1920) A new millinery shop was being opened by Mrs. Keathley and Mrs. Humphrey in the Cain Building on East Oak Street, their stock having been purchased at the eastern markets. They also solicited dress making.
A blizzard, which was preceded by heavy rain and electric and windstorms, struck this section early today and drove the mercury down to a minimum of 25 degrees. The thermometer had risen only slightly at noon, standing two degrees below the freezing mark. A small tornado was reported in the county. At Cadron Gap, the porch on the residence of R.L. Green was blown off.
