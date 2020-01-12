Jan. 12
(2010)
n Lt. Susan Wilson of the Conway Police Department was among 266 graduates of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Va. The program offered 11 weeks of advanced investigative, management and fitness training for officers selected for their proven track records within their agencies.
n Members of the Conway School District Board of Education approved a 10-year facilities plan that included revamping Conway High School West’s campus and the construction of a new building. Nabholz Construction Services was selected as the construction contractor for the project designed by Little Rock architectural firm Witsell, Evans and Rasco.
(1995)
n Dollie Randleman Holl, 97, passed away. She began teaching home economics at Arkansas State Normal (now UCA) in 1927, leaving the faculty in 1941 as an associate professor. Her husband, Dr. Roy C. Holl, taught education and psychology for 25 years at Hendrix College.
n Students from Greenbrier High School’s Junior Executive Training class taught by Virginia Spurrier, competed with 18 other high schools in the region to determine which group could earn the highest rate of return from their investment in a business that made boxer shorts. This was the 23rd year for the Executive Business Game program founded by AP&L.
(1970)
n Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Baty were parents of a son, born last week at Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Baty was the former Sammie Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lionel Smith of the Bono community.
n Mr. and Mrs. Jess Baker were parents of a daughter, Janice, born January 10 at Memorial Hospital.
n University of Texas defensive safety Freddie Steinmark was pictured walking across the stage to receive his football letter. His cancerous leg was removed a month earlier but he had vowed to walk across the stage using his new artificial limb with the help of an aluminum cane.
(1945)
n Philip Way was hired to succeed Woody Burney as manager of Central Tractor & Implement Company owned by former Gov. Carl E. Bailey.
n Gay Newberry, discharged from the army, returned to Crow-Burlingame auto supply store in partnership with Walter E. Browne.
n Business leaders of Heber Springs, Quitman, Guy and Conway met in the interest of promoting the paving of highway 25, two miles north of Greenbrier, to Heber Springs, a distance of 26 miles.
n Helen Speaker celebrated her seventh birthday with a party at her home on Mitchell Street. Games were played indoors and a lollypop hunt was held.
(1920)
n Miss Ben Adams returned to her home in Morrilton after a few days in Conway visiting as the guest of Miss Gussie Simpson.
n Miss Winnie Westmoreland and Miss Gladys Brady returned from a visit with relatives and friends in Hartford and Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.