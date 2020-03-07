By Log Cabin Democrat
March 7
(2010)
Justice of the Peace Ancil Lea III announced that he would seek re-election to the Faulkner County Quorum Court representing District 9 while Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Jimmy Bryant announced he would run against incumbent District 45 State Rep. Linda Tyler.
Cody Hiland, Republican-Conway, filed for the office of 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney. Hiland was an attorney with the Conway-based firm Hiland, Thomas and Cox PLLC.
The Cinemark Theater in the Conway Towne Centre was closed and workers were tearing it down along with the buildings that formerly housed China Town and Stroman’s.
(1995)
Don Bingham was named Chef of the Year in Arkansas by the Arkansas Professional Chefs and Cooks Association, an arm of the American Culinary Federation. The award was announced and bestowed at a dinner held at the Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.
Dr. Matt Ellis, who led Hendrix College for 13 years, from 1945 through 1958, passed away. He oversaw the construction of four buildings—Hulen Hall, Green Chapel and Staples Auditorium, Raney Hall and Couch Hall.
Katie Butler, a Conway High senior, was accepted to the Continental Singers, an interdenominational Christian organization, for a fall tour.
(1970)
W.H. (Bill) Sanson of Vilonia, former Faulkner County treasurer, judge and state representative, was named director of the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (CAPCA), succeeding Joe B. Shaw.
A remodeling of the Fairbanks community church building, located approximately eight miles northwest of Quitman and eight miles east of Bee Branch, was in progress. The two-room building was constructed in the early 1930s to be used for school, church and community activities.
Conway swimmers competing in the AIC swim meet at Hendrix College were John Bumpers, John Welch, Bill Wiedower, Sid Smith, Tom Perry, Steve Hill and Jeff Dunaway.
(1945)
Sen. W.D. Ketcheside’s bill appropriating $11,759 to construct driveways, cross streets and parkways on the ASTC campus, previously passed by the senate, was approved by the house and went to Gov. Laney for his signature.
Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland reported 451 pupils from six Faulkner County schools were enrolled in the junior Red Cross.
The High School and Central Parent-Teacher Associations observed Founders Day and Fathers’ Night at the high school auditorium. Mrs. Walter Scales was in charge of the program that included musical numbers played by the high school band, a girls’ physical education demonstration and a number from the grade school.
(1920)
From the Greenbrier Column: Misses Mary and Lizzie Batson visited home folks this weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Rommie Brannan were rejoicing over the arrival of a son, born February 29. Rev. Otto Tapley of Vilonia preached at the Nazarene church.
