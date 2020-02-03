Feb. 6
(2010)
Business leaders across Conway saw their shadow as part of National Junior Achievement Groundhog Job Shadow Day. Thirty-four students from Cindy Beckman’s Junior Achievement Economics/Entrepreneurship class at Conway High School participated in the event.
Miss UCA Kerry Hawkins was pictured visiting with her former teacher, Vilonia Primary music teacher Geneva Day, during her visit to the school. She was a guest at a character-building rally at the school.
Marvin Delph was pictured congratulating recipients of honors from the Conway Athletic Awards Commission before the banquet. UCA’s Chloe Smith and Hendrix’s Daniel Ward received the Marvin Delph sportswoman and man of the year.
(1995)
Margaret Beasley, the first female physician on staff at Conway Regional Medical Center and the first female on the Board of Directors at First National Bank of Conway, became the first female to be named chief of staff at Conway Regional.
Ad: Sutherlands Central Building Materials Warehouse, Conway’s Finest Lawn & Garden Super Store, North Plaza Shopping Center, was having a sale on lava rock, fertilizer, mulch, potting soil and topsoil as spring approached.
Claudette Flowers was offering “Dinner by Six: Home Cooked Frozen Entrees” in 8’x 8’ pans—made fresh and frozen ready to heat.
(1970)
Senior Becky Weeks was crowned as yearbook queen at the Conway High School Beauty Revue. Marsha Maxey was first runner-up while Connie White was second runner-up.
Conway Superintendent Carl Stuart asked for support of a tax increase for schools, appearing at the weekly meeting of the Conway Optimist Club at the Holiday Inn. The district was seeking a 10-mill increase to finance the erecting and equipping school buildings at the new high school complex.
Dr. Maude Carmichael, first president of the Conway Branch of the American Association of University Women, was honored at a luncheon meeting at Tommy’s restaurant.
(1945)
More than 1,100 persons viewed actual battle scenes at free showings at the Grand theatre. The pictures were sponsored by contractors seeking employees for war plants and also recruiting officers for the navy. It was necessary to have two showings.
An anonymous gift of $4,500, along with other gifts, was given to Central College to be used to purchase furnishings for five student rooms, general Baptist student room, parlors and recreational hall.
The annual religious emphasis week began at Arkansas State Teachers College with Rev. Paul V. Galloway, pastor of the Central Methodist Church in Fayetteville, addressing the students.
(1920)
The first carload of groceries for the Conway branch of the W. H. Norwood Wholesale Grocer company reached Conway and was being placed in the old Commercial Hotel building, which would be remodeled to suit the needs of the branch. W.H. Norwood was supervising the work until the arrival of G.L. Beebee of Fort Smith, who would be manager in charge of the Conway branch.
