Jan. 2
(2010)
n The first baby born at Conway Regional Medical Center in 2010 was Derek Lee Brown, born at 11:25 a.m. to Justin and Leanna Brown. Justin arrived home on December 26 from his first tour in Afghanistan.
n Six Greenbrier Middle School students from Mrs. Collier’s sixth-grade class were chosen as finalists in a Young Writer’s of American poetry contest. They were Elijah Wright, Caleb Coffman, Holden Strackbein, Adrienne Stockton, Aubrey Bingham and Amelia Wright.
n Greenbrier quarterback Neal Burcham was named Offensive Player of the Year by the Log Cabin Democrat while his teammate Matt Cain was named Defensive Player of the Year.
(1995)
n Joe B. Havens was appointed to fill a vacancy on the 1995 Secretary’s Committee on Retired Personnel. He retired with distinction from the Navy’s Hospital Corps.
n The final phase of construction for the Donaghey extension would include a new intersection and traffic light at Donaghey, Washington Avenue and Hwy. 64.
n Assistant city editor Colleen Holt was the Log Cabin Democrat’s 1994 Employee of the Year.
n Maria Lys Breeding, daughter of Teri and Brent Breeding, was born at 2:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. Maria had two older brothers, Corey, 4, and Cole, 2.
(1970)
n Faulkner County’s first baby of 1970 was a boy, born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ingram at 11:15 p.m. The Ingrams had three other children.
n Jimmy Graham and his brothers, Ferrell and Charles, were installed as the three highest officers, respectively of Greenbrier Masonic Lodge No. 290. Their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dolphie Graham, were installed as worthy matron and worthy patron of the Wooster chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, at the same time.. Dolphie Graham was also installed as the chaplain of the Greenbrier lodge.
n The 24th edition of Holiday on Ice, International would appear at Barton Coliseum January 14-18.
(1945)
n R.E. “Ed” Speaker announced that he had purchased Mrs. Maud M. Russell’s interest in the Model laundry and that he had taken over active management of the business.
n Dr. H.B. Hardy, 71, state senator of the 12th district; veteran of 20 years’ service in the Arkansas legislature; and community and county leader for many years, died suddenly at his home in Centerville. He had been preparing to go next week for the legislative session.
n It was announced that Monsignor Joseph Murray of St. John’s Seminary in Little Rock, would assist Father Anthony Lachowsky in services at St. Joseph Catholic Church for a few Sundays.
(1920)
n From the Enders column: The stewards of the Methodist church had set next Saturday to get the posts to use in building a new garden fence at the parsonage in Quitman.
n James Simma had been threshing peas for the farmers of this community.
n Mr. and Mrs. John Simms entertained with a “tacky party” for the married folks.
n Mr. and Mrs. Ira Clark gave the young people a candy making. Lots of taffy, divinity and fudge were made, consumed and pronounced good.
