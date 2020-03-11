By CINDY BECKMAN
Log Cabin Democrat
March 11
(2010)
Steven Daniels was named the new athletic director for Conway Public Schools. He was assistant principal at the Conway High School-West campus.
Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, filed for State Senate District 18, which was composed of Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties and parts of Cleburne, Faulkner, Pope and Saline counties. He was the founder and CEO of Holy Ghost Ministries, a faith-based humanitarian mission organization that funded and built water wells, sanitation facilities and churches, distributed malaria nets, sponsored village feeding programs and funded college scholarships and microfinance loans to the underprivileged.
(1995)
The Greenbrier School District agreed to advertise contracts for the construction of a new elementary school on Wilson Farm Road about a half mile east of Highway 65. Nabholz Construction would be the general manager of the 32-classroom, 50,000-square-foot building’s construction.
Conway Public Schools Orchestra director Jill Winter was pictured leading the group in a rehearsal for “La Fiesta Orquesta,” the annual fundraising taco supper held at the high school cafeteria.
Back Yard Burgers was celebrating its remodeling and re-opening at 1155 Harkrider. Greg Montgomery of KSSN would broadcast live and there would be giveaways.
(1970)
The former C.A. Markham property on Front Street, across from the temporary Conway Post Office, was being considered as the site for an apartment complex the Conway Housing Authority planned to erect for occupancy by elderly and low-income families.
Patrons of the Conway school district approved the school millage needed to improve and expand the high school facility. The approved increase would rase the district’s millage from 46 to 56 and would be used to finance a $1 million bond issue to complete construction of the high school complex on Prince Street west.
(1945)
Mrs. Grace Gateley, who lived in the Pleasant Valley community, received a message from the adjutant general’s office in Washington saying that her son, Sgt. William Gateley, 26, from whom she had not heard in more than three years, was safe in the Philippines. He was among five soldiers, veterans of the Bataan Death March, who were found safe by the 40th division. The five had been hiding in the wilds of the Philippines since the fall of Bataan.
Eight basketball teams, chosen from the Conway High School boys’ physical education classes, were engaged in an intramural cage tournament at the armory.
(1920)
Gifts in cash and securities totaling $166,000 had been received by Hendrix College since January 1, it was confirmed by Dr. J.H. Reynolds, president of the college. Subscriptions totaling $40,000 were paid off by Conway citizens. Stocks and securities totaling $75,000 were collected from one anonymous friend of the college. The college was rapidly becoming one of the great educational institutions of the south. It had passed through many trying crises during its infancy but was assured of a glorious future according to Dr. Reynolds.
