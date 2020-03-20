March 20
(2010)About 70 Conway High School students participated in Youth Rock Orchestra featuring the Mark Wood Experience at Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock.
Conway High School student body president Ben Riner was pictured congratulating Preston Purifoy and the rest of the boys’ basketball team for winning the first state championship title since 1976 during a celebration at Simon Park. Purifoy was also named the 2009-10 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year that day.
Outgoing Conway Athletic Director Buzz Bolding received the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrator’s Athletic Director of the Year for Class 7A.
(1995)Paul and Lawanda Crossman were conducting Crossman Baking School, a variety of baking classes at their home on Reedy Road since about 1987. Students could take classes on anything from breadmaking to cake decorating.
Charles Hogan, Sr. was the winner of the grand prize for the Hoops III basketball prediction contest sponsored by the Log Cabin Democrat. He would be traveling to a Houston Rockets v. Milwaukee Bucks game in Houston.
The second John Clark Memorial 1- and 3-mile run/walk was held, raising money for the Conway High fieldhouse and the St. Joseph athletic fund.
(1970)A school safe, stolen from the Greenbrier Public School’s superintendent’s office, was recovered in the Cadron Creek near King’s Bridge. The safe had been peeled open and rolled down the embankment into the water while papers were strewn along the embankment.
Fifth graders from all the elementary schools were taking field trips to Little Rock to tour the Arkansas Territorial Restoration, the capitol and the Arkansas Arts Center. Mrs. Robert L. Clark was in charge of arranging the trips which were sponsored by the Conway Junior Auxiliary and chaperoned by auxiliary members.
(1945)Mrs. John Bowden Tilley celebrated her 90th birthday at her home in Springhill. A potluck dinner was held and birthday cake was served around two long tables in the dining room.
Dr. Nolen M. Irby, president of ASTC, announced the appointment of Harold Eidson as bursar of the college, to succeed Guy E. Smith who passed away. Eidson had been assistant disbursing agent.
Mrs. Leon Karel would be a piano instructor for the preparatory department of Hendrix College, replacing Mrs. Dale Ford who had joined her husband at a Texas air base where he had been assigned as an instructor.
(1920)Hearing that their friends had planned a big shivaree to celebrate their marriage, supposedly to have been solemnized at Little Rock, two young couples motored to Conway to have their marriages consummated. One farsighted groom had his license ready as they left Little Rock, but the other groom was caught unawares and had to secure the license after reaching Conway. He located J.H. Hartje, who issued it in the name of County Clerk John Reeves. The two bridal couples were still minus the necessary official, but County Judge J.A. Lea answered a midnight summons and officiated.
