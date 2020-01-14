Jan. 14
(2010)
• Detective Chris Mitchell was named the Conway Police Department’s Officer of the Year. Mitchell joined the department as a patrolman in 1995 and entered the department’s Criminal Investigation Division in 1997.
• After 30 years at Toad Suck Square, Milton Davis officially retired from Edward Jones. Davis, 78, established the fourth Edward Jones location in the state in the early 1980s and purchased the building at Toad Suck Square in 1986.
• Morris Publishing, parent company of the Log Cabin Democrat, announced it would seek a bankruptcy judge’s assistance in completing its financial restructuring plan.
(1995)
• Greenbrier High School was getting 50 new computers that would be Internet accessible. Board members would hold the next meeting at the high school so they could see the new technology.
• The congregation of Central Baptist Church, Lee Avenue and Watkins Street, held its final service at that location before temporarily relocating to Central Baptist College. The church had voted to enlarge and renovate the sanctuary to provide seating for 500+, to enlarge the present fellowship hall, to remodel the kitchen and church offices and to build a two-story educational building that would connect the existing buildings.
(1970)
• An ice cover formed over both Lake Conway and Lake Beaverfork during the cold spell the previous week with thicknesses reaching an estimated five inches.
• The Lucky Dollar Store at 1018 Oak Street was closed after a clearance sale which was conducted over the past several weeks by the owners, The Rev. and Mrs. Dean Clements. Mrs. Clements managed the store after the Rev. Mr. Clements became full-time pastor of the College Avenue Church of the Nazarene.
• Carwash City, a new automatic car washing business, was opening at Harkrider and Garland Streets. The owners were brothers Dale and Ron Smith of Little Rock.
(1945)
• B.A. Short, superintendent of Conway schools, added four new members to the senior and junior high school faculties for the second semester: Mrs. Silas Conway, Jr., Jr. High science; Mrs. Merle Hazelwood, Jr. High English; Miss Faye Teague, 10-11th grade English; and Miss Joyce Lively, director of physical education for girls.
• As the only candidate who qualified before the ticket closed, William D. Ketcheside,’s election to represent the 12th District in the Arkansas Senate would be a mere formality.
• Frank Hamling, St. Joseph High School senior, was awarded the life scout honor.
(1920)
• Vincent Freeman of Danville, Kentucky, visited his brother, G.A. Freeman, and sister, Mrs. Wellington Robbins, on his way to the oil fields of Texas, where he would engage in Sunday School organization work.
• Misses Frances, Clara and Helen Terry delightfully entertained a number of their young friends at their home on Faulkner Street. After several interesting games were played, delicious refreshments were served.
