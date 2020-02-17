Feb. 18
(2010)
Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble was honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club as the 5A Coach of the Year. He was in his second year as head football coach of the Greenbrier Panthers.
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge confirmed Morris Publishing Group’s Chapter 11 reorganization, clearing the way for Morris to emerge out of bankruptcy as soon as March 1. The Augusta, Georgia-based Morris was publisher of the Log Cabin Democrat.
Conway High School student Meleah Bowles received third place for her photography piece entitled, “Everything is Gonna Be Alright,” in the THEA Foundation’s Visual Art Competition for Juniors.
(1995)
Nucor Fastener was coming to Conway, planning a $7 million plant with $20 million in equipment. The plant would produce 40,000 tons of steel fasteners patterned after the original Nucor plant in St. Joe, Indiana.
Marlin D. Jackson, chairman and chief executive officer of Worthen National Bank of Conway, announced his retirement, citing recent health issues. Tom Wray, president and chief operating officer, would replace Jackson.
In honor of Abe Lincoln’s 186th birthday, Roger Hazel dressed as the country’s 16th president, speaking to kindergarten and first grade students at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School.
(1970)
Paul P. Douglas, Jr., a native Arkansan who retired February 1 as an Air Force brigadier general, was appointed purchasing agent at State College of Arkansas. At his retirement, he was commander of the 836th Air Division at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida and one of the most decorated officers in the Air Force.
A mini forest on Front Street was developing as merchants from Oak to Main planted eight American holly trees along the sidewalk. The project cost was $800.
Mrs. Karrol Fowlkes and Mrs. Mike Mizell succeeded Mrs. Pam Lemley and Miss Vicki Jackson as tellers at Security Savings and Loan.
(1945)
Richard J. Strack wrote the Log Cabin Democrat that he had traveled 16,000 miles in three months, visiting Bermuda and Newfoundland, as part of his work as a radioman in the military.
The Conway High School Pepper Club pledged the following 15 students: Dick Gooden, Tommy Lindsey, Betty Jean Reynolds, Faye Lasley, Jr., Roger Williams, Beverly Shaw, Charles Firestone, Phyllis Horn, Wynell Jones, Mary Jane Martin, Verla Price, Marvine Reynolds, L.T. Lasley, JoAnn Davis and Lois Lee King. Miss Joyce Lively, the coach, and Madge Ethridge, the captain of the girls’ basketball team, were recognized as honorary members.
(1920)
James Holt of Greenbrier, a member of the “Lost Battalion” in the Argonne Forest fight, was a visitor in Conway.
Misses Emma Caroline Schroeder and Helen Hanner returned to Lonoke where they were members of the Lonoke public school faculty.
