By CINDY BECKMAN
Log Cabin Democrat
March 14
(2010)
Conway Christian Coach Ashley Nance celebrated with her team after they won the Class 2A state championship game against St. Joseph at Summit Arena in Hot Springs.
More than 20 residents of South Donaghey Apartments were temporarily displaced after a fire. Two apartments were severely damaged and one person was injured.
Oak Street Bistro announced its grand re-opening next to Tipton and Hurst would be April 4. New menu items would be introduced at an Easter brunch.
Preston Purifoy scored 25 points in the Class 7A state finals at Hot Springs Summit Arena.
(1995)
The Vilonia Board of Education voted to let the high school try block scheduling. Students would have four 90-minute classes per semester.
A retirement reception was held for Relda S. Washburn, county extension agent/home economics leader for Faulkner County. She began working for the Cooperative Extension Office, University of Arkansas in 1964.
The 6th Annual NARI Home Remodeling Show, sponsored by the Remodeling Association of Faulkner County, was held at the McGee Community Center at Caldwell and Locust.
Mayflower seniors, Amber Nicole Sellers and Aron L. Gentry, were named the Optimist Teens of the Month by the Conway Noon Optimists.
(1970)
Casual Alley and Simone’s Kid Karrall were expected to open in the remodeled Conway Fabric & Carpet Center at 925 Oak. Casual Alley would offer casual wear for young men and women while the children’s shop would carry children’s clothes to size 12.
Floyd E. Carter of Conway was the Salesman of the Year in the South Central Region for the Buzza Cardozo Division of Gibson Greeting Card Company. Carter was a former assistant manager at Wal-Mart Discount City in Conway.
James H. Montgomery, 1968 CHS graduate who attended West Point, made three appearances as a guest speaker in the Conway area.
(1945)
Nineteen-year-old British girl, Laura May Lane Brakebill, came to America to live with her new husband’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Brakebill at 2011 South Boulevard. Pfc. Jack A. Brakebill married Laura January 1, 1944.
Dr. Ed Dunaway was promoted to major in the medical corps. He had been at a station hospital on Guadalcanal since the fall of 1943.
Dr. T.S. Staples was elected chairman of the Arkansas Farm Security Administration advisory committee which discusses all phases of the FSA program in Arkansas.
Dolph Camp spoke at the Kiwanis Club luncheon on the importance of vocational guidance for returning veterans.
(1920)
From the Gleason column: The dinky was very late Saturday night and those waiting almost froze. Gleason needs a station by this time.
Fritz Worm of Conway spent the day with his brother and wife, Mr. and Mrs. John Worm.
Allen Wimberly killed two nice porkers.
