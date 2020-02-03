Feb. 9
(2010)
Ben and Anna Nolen were pictured decorating the snow people in front of their Conway home after the area received around 8 to 12 inches of snow. Elisabeth Bartholomew built an igloo in her parents’ yard. The snow and ice were expected to stick around for a few days because of low temperatures.
A pink Valentine’s Day page displayed a collage of couples’ pictures. Included were Jerry and Joyce Lancaster; Glenda and Baul Bowie; Edward and Anna Horlick; Jim and Ann McIntire; Tom and Mary Reinold; Charles and Jo Ed Woodard; Billy and Sarah Crosby; and Jack and Kay Ballard.
(1995)
Anthony “Tony” Snyder, 18, earned the Eagle Scout Award. A member of Troop 78, he was a senior at St. Joseph High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
James L. Barr graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of science in civil engineering and was employed at Garver and Garver PA in Little Rock as a design engineer.
Bill Zellner, owner of Zellner Appliance & TV, was named to the board of trustees at Central Baptist College. He was also secretary of the Greenbrier School District’s Board of Education.
(1970)
Mrs. Jack Logan was pictured explaining the proper method of brushing teeth to a group of third graders at Sallie Cone Elementary during a dental health program sponsored by the Conway Junior Auxiliary. Mrs. Ralph Horton was her assistant.
E.O. Ryan, a design engineer for Ward School Bus Manufacturing, was elected vice chairman of the School Bus Manufacturers Institute’s engineering committee. The School Bus Manufacturers Institute was one of 14 key industry divisions of the Truck Body and Equipment Association.
Don Hester became a full time representative for Woodmen of the World Insurance Society. He would work in both Faulkner and Conway counties.
(1945)
ASTC announced the cancellation of spring break in support of the office of defense transportation’s request for schools, colleges and universities to dispense with the customary vacations to save the gas that would be used to go on spring vacations.
The American Junior Red Cross campaign enrolled 4,756 members during the membership drive in Faulkner County. They also raised $303.86.
Conway police were on the lookout for a “check artist” who had forged a check for $28 and cashed it at R.C. Neal’s grocery, purchasing only $5 worth of merchandise and received $23 in cash.
(1920)
Advertisement: Erbacher’s home-rendered lard—25 cents per pound. It was real lard and lasted longer, going further and producing better cooking.
J.J. Smith, an aged Confederate veteran who lived in Conway many years, became critically ill at the home of his daughter, Mrs. A.L. Hutchins of Augusta, and was taken to St. Vincent’s Infirmary in Little Rock for treatment. His son, Fletcher Smith, joined him at the hospital.
