Jan. 7
(2010)
• Rick Fahr, acting publisher of the Log Cabin Democrat for the past year, was named the new publisher, succeeding Scot Morissey, who in late 2008 was named publisher of the Athens (GA) Banner-Herald. Morris Communications was the owner of both newspapers.
• The Conway School District Board of Education met to review a tentative floor plan for a new building at the Conway High School West campus. The tentative design was for a three-level floor plan with a two-level media center, an outdoor space, a large lecture hall with a stage, independent work rooms with technology centers and a modernized cafeteria plan.
(1995)
• The Solomon Grove Smith-Hughes Building at Twin Groves was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The single-story, two-room school building was built in 1938 and 1939 by the National Youth Administration, with funding assistance through the Federal Smith-Hughes Act.
• After nearly six hours of deliberation, a Faulkner County jury convicted Bambie Lynn Bradley, 30, of two counts of being an accomplice to manslaughter in the May slayings of two North Little Rock men on Horseshoe Mountain west of Greenbrier. The jury later sentenced her to 20 years in prison—two consecutive 10-year terms and a fine of $5,000.
(1970)
• Conway residents woke under a blanket of snow with nearly an inch and a half falling during the night. Schools and some factories were closed.
• Dr. Waddy W. Moore, president of the Faulkner County Historical Society Board, reported that the Society would hold its annual dinner meeting at the Holiday Inn on January 13. Guy W. Murphy, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, would speak on “Toadsuck Ferry and Early Transportation on the Arkansas River.”
• Roy Gunter was re-elected president of the Faulkner County Saddle Club. Dennis Starkey was elected vice president while Jim Sutterfield was elected secretary.
(1945)
• Securing a leave of absence for the purpose, Lt. H.C. Couch, Jr., of the United States Navy, stationed in Chicago, would be in Conway to attend the annual stockholders’ meeting of the First National Bank of Conway where he was president, Sam Adkission, vice president and cashier, announced.
• The Grand Theatre box office opened 30 minutes earlier because of the extra length of the feature film, “The Life of Dr. Wassell.” The theatre was packed to capacity at all of the previous day’s screenings of the film that recounted the life of the renowned Arkansan Dr. Corydon M. Wassell.
(1920)
• Mrs. Burilla T. Markham, 86, one of the oldest and best-known women in Conway, died at her home. A native of Mississippi, she came to Arkansas early in her life, first locating at Old Lewisburg, near the present site of Morrilton. After coming to Conway, she operated the Markham Hotel and was the oldest member of the local Red Cross chapter. Throughout her long life, she was a most active and energetic woman. She was survived by three sons, J.T., R.T., and Chester. She was buried at Oak Grove Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.