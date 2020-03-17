March 17
(2010)
Home BancShares Inc. and Centennial Bank announced that the local banking company had acquired the banking operations of Old Southern Bank, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, through a loss-sharing agreement with FDIC.
Vilonia’s Bailey Sisson made her decision public to run cross country and track for Arkansas State University. She had been running since seventh grade.
Seven Greenbrier High School AP Calculus students from Mrs. Jeana Williams’ class volunteered their after-school time to tutor 30 Greenbrier Middle School Duke Talent Search nominees in preparation for their first ACT test.
Greenbrier High School EAST program received a Program of Excellence Award at the national conference.
(1995)
Cassidy Fortner, 14, was selected Horse Youth of the Year in the 11-18 age group by the Arkansas Horse Council. She was a two-time state champion of the Arkansas Chuck Wagon Racing Association.
Conway Police were investigating an armed robbery at Windy City Pizza on Prince Street and had arrested a 19-year-old Conway man. He was already charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property for the March 6 robbery of Corner Pantry.
The FDA approved the long-awaited chicken pox vaccine, the nation’s first protection for the 4 million Americans who get the disease every year.
(1970)
Two juniors at Conway High School were campaigning for president of the Student Council. Lee Olson and Arlan West were seeking the office currently held by senior Frank Shaw. Other Student Council candidates were Bob Hendrickson and Dennis Dickerson for vice president; Donna Blythe and Kay Wilcox for secretary; and Sandy Moseley for treasurer.
The Student Council at Conway High had designated March 23-26 as TWIRP (the women is required to pay) Week with special dress days like freak-foot day where students wear unusual shoes. The dance, sponsored by the Peppers Club, would be Thursday night with The Saint James Group playing.
(1945)
A model and modernistic Conoco service station would be erected on the corner of Oak Street and Locust Avenue by the Continental Oil Company. The old Conoco building, which had been on the lot for 25 years, would be razed to make room for the new $15,000 building. During the war, the gas station closed and the building had been the Faulkner County Red Cross surgical dressing unit.
Jimmy Bell celebrated his third birthday with a party at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Bell, 716 Locust Avenue. Twelve guests played games outside and pictures of the group were made.
(1920)
A letter from Dr. John W. Conger, who was in Florida for health reasons, assured his Conway friends that he and Mrs. Conger intended to make Conway their permanent home. “I am delighted with Florida, this wonderful land of sunshine and flowers, America’s greatest winter resort. God, the millionaires and the artists are making Miami and its environs an earthly paradise. My health is much better and I hope to return soon, buoyant and happy and ready at all times to help in advancing all of Conway’s institutions and interests, for it is my purpose to continue to live among you.” Dr. Conger wrote.
