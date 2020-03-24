March 24
(2010)Kelsey Stephens, Tori Lambert, Rachel Schnebelen, Morgan Martinez and Hannah Knight were pictured rehearsing a dance number for “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”
An upscale Chinese restaurant, The Peiking, would be the first occupant in the new shopping center The Plazza at Centerstone. Salter Properties was developing the new shopping area.
Chicken City opened at 625 Salem Road. Owned by John Hilger, it was a Tyson discount store.
The Brewery, the little coffee shop on the roundabout by Conway High School owned by Mark and Stacy Crone, closed due to health problems of the owners.
(1995)The Twin Groves Senior Center opened with about 20 local senior citizens playing bingo. The center would be open five days a week eventually with staff members of the Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program providing hot meals and transportation.
County Judge John Wayne Carter signed a bond issue, releasing $3 million in Title 14 industrial revenue bonds to Spirit Homes of Conway, enabling the company to buy 23 ½ acres and build 220,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
Lanny and Diana Grissom, co-chairs of Toad Suck Daze, were preparing for the event. Some 10,000 T-shirts were being printed by Ad Graphics.
(1970)J.E. Loveless of Loveless Tractor in Conway was awarded a 1970 Ford Maverick by Ford’s U.S. Tractor and Implement Operations Division for an outstanding sales record by his dealership.
Beginning April 1, Langley’s Barbeque House on Washington Avenue would be open each Sunday. Gary Langley was the owner of the restaurant which opened February 10 in the former Circle E Barbeque House.
Ricky Peel was honored at a birthday party at Bluebird Kindergarten. Mrs. Russell A. Stewart directed the games.
All-State basketball standout Steve Coney of Greenbrier signed a letter of intent to attend SCA and play basketball.
(1945)Miss Mary Virginia Robins, Hendrix College freshman, and Miss Virginia Shaw, freshman at Randolph Macon College in Lynchburg, Virginia, were accepted as counselors at Camp Kiwanis, the Girl Scout Camp for the Memphis area, in Hardy, Arkansas for eight weeks in the summer. The girls had spent past several summers there.
Approximately 60 farmers of the Centerville area attended the pasture improvement program at the Centerville school. Ten Conway businessmen also attended the meeting, the third in a series of 12 meetings planned throughout the county in an effort to interest farmers in improving their unproductive lands.
(1920)From the Enola column: Tom Shaw of Holland was a business visitor. Jesse Bryant and wife of Crossroads spent the day with A.S. Middleton and wife. R.J. Reynolds and daughters, Misses Rachel and Hattie, of England; Mrs. T.A. Milam of Little Rock; Mrs. J. Walter Henry of Conway and Mrs. W.M. Harper of this place attended the 74th birthday of J.A. Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.