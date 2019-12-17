Dec. 17
(2009)
• Hewlett-Packard was using a variety of local restaurant vendors on a rotating basis in its food service at its café-style dining room. Plans were to expand to three vendors per day as more employees were added.
• Country Inn and Suites, 750 Amity Road, held a grand opening. Andy Patel, Danny Patel, Andrew Desal and Sam Pothi were the owners of the 67-room hotel.
• UCA’s College of Business was making plans to move into its $18.5 million facility being constructed north of the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center. Its former home, the Burdick Building, would continue to be an academic building.
(1994)
• Officer Laura Hodges of the Conway Police Department was pictured hugging children after the D.A.R.E. program graduation at Ellen Smith Elementary School. Students at Theodore Jones, Florence Mattison and Sallie Cone also participated in the program.
• The worship ministry of Conway’s First Baptist Church presented their annual Christmas pageant, “From Heaven’s Throne,” which presented the Christmas story from the point of view of the angels.
• Conway Mayor David Kinley was elected president of Metroplan and would serve through 1995. He was currently serving as vice president. Conway joined Metroplan, tasked with central Arkansas transportation planning, in 1992.
(1969)
• Mr. and Mrs. Willard Reese, Jr. were parents of a son, Joshua Younger, born December 14 at North Little Rock Memorial Hospital.
• The Two Sisters Dress Shop, 918 Van Ronkle, opened. Sisters Mrs. Ralph (Barbara) Shaw and Mrs. T.C. (Maxine) Wilbanks were the owners of this shop which sold name brand clothing at discount prices.
• A brick home at 23 Rebecca Lane in Parkwood subdivision, one of Conway’s more fashionable residential areas, was heavily damaged by fire. The home, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Horton, had been occupied for the past several months by the Rev. and Mrs. Jon Guthrie.
(1944)
• Dr. John Hugh Reynolds, President of Hendrix College since 1913, would retire in 1945, requesting that the college begin a search for his replacement.
• Retail stores would open until 9 p.m. for the benefit of Christmas shoppers from two to six nights, W.D. Cole, president of the Chamber of Commerce, announced after making a telephone survey of the business houses. All stores would be closed Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) and Christmas Day.
• Conway Hardware and Seed was issued a building permit to do a $150 remodel on the front of its building on Front Street.
(1919)
• Harton & Smith Advertisement: Christmas Jewelry. If you want to please your friends this Christmas, buy jewelry. Genuine cameo brooches--$2 to $45; Bar pins of gold--$1 to $40; Stick pins for men--$1 to $10; Rings in signets, cameos and stone mountings--$2 to $115. Our stock of ivory, cut glass, and silverware is still complete, but you had better buy soon for it is fast being depleted. Buy early!
