The Conway City Council discussed a new contract between the city and the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas for the rehabilitation of homes in Conway. In early 2010, the Housing and Urban Development Department required that Conway stop rehabilitation of homes until policies and procedures were updated, documented and approved by the Little Rock HUD Field Office. Those actions were completed in late 2011, and the program restarted with funds from 2009. The new contract allows CAPCA to spend an additional $70,000 on housing rehabilitation.
Former State Sen. Stanley Russ of Conway spoke recently to the ninth-grade civics class at St. Joseph School. Russ, who served from 1975 to 1999, was invited by teacher Betsy Beacham to address the relevance of the U.S. Constitution in today’s society.
Mr. and Mrs. William Ross Johnson of Quitman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church. Hosting the reception were members of the Quitman High School Class of 1971. Mr. and Mrs. Johnson were married Oct. 11, 1947, in Conway. They have lived south of Quitman in the Mount Pleasant community ever since. Mrs. Johnson, the former Geneva Flowers, is a retired mathematics teacher, having taught at Quitman High School for more than 25 years. Mrs. Johnson is an Army veteran of World War II and was a prisoner of war in Germany. He is retired after 26 years at the International Shoe Co. and six years at Universal Nolin in Conway. The Johnsons have a son, the late Billy Ross Johnson, and two grandchildren, Eric Johnson and Amanda Johnson.
The morning and afternoon sessions of the kindergarten of the First Baptist Church visited a rice farm outside Conway owned by Emmet Torian. The children watched the combining and loading of rice. Picnic refreshments were served afterward. Mrs. Charles McGibbony and Mrs. Bob Courtway were the teachers, and Jim Oquin drove the church bus.
Conway’s water supply problems moved a giant step nearer solution recently. A joint House-Senate conference in Washington, D.C., gave approval to a public works proposal which included authority for creation of a new water supply impoundment at federal expense. The news was greeted with happiness by Conway officials who have been working several years on solving the problem of protecting the city’s water from pollution by river water and at the same time keep it fresh and clean. When Toad Suck Ferry Lock & Dam was completed, river water backing up behind it also backed up Cadron Creek and prevented the creek from flowing normally. This caused Conway’s water supply to essentially stop flowing.
