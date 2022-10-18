The Conway City Council discussed a new contract between the city and the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas for the rehabilitation of homes in Conway. In early 2010, the Housing and Urban Development Department required that Conway stop rehabilitation of homes until policies and procedures were updated, documented and approved by the Little Rock HUD Field Office. Those actions were completed in late 2011, and the program restarted with funds from 2009. The new contract allows CAPCA to spend an additional $70,000 on housing rehabilitation.

Former State Sen. Stanley Russ of Conway spoke recently to the ninth-grade civics class at St. Joseph School. Russ, who served from 1975 to 1999, was invited by teacher Betsy Beacham to address the relevance of the U.S. Constitution in today’s society.

