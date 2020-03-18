March 18
(2010)Maize, a well-trained Labrador Retriever, joined the Greenbrier Police Department. She was three years old and had three years of drug-sniffing experience. She was pictured with Lt. James Guffey, Greenbrier school resource officer.
Preston Purifoy, along with Wampus Cats coach James Bates, joined an elite company in the Cats’ historic state championship run. Purifoy was named Most Valuable Player of the Class 7A and had signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Bates was the third coach in Conway’s history to win a state championship in boys’ basketball.
(1995)A retirement bill was pending in the Legislature that would allow teachers to retire three years earlier. The measure would entitle those in the state Teacher Retirement System to full benefits after 27 years.
Jim Bell, Office of Emergency Services 911 Coordinator spoke on the fact that only 50 percent of the houses in Faulkner County still did not have their house numbers prominently displayed so that emergency workers could easily locate them.
Dan Massey joined Re/Max of Conway as an associate. He was awarded the “Million Dollar Producer” for 1994 and had produced over a million dollars in sales already in 1995.
(1970)The Faulkner County Selective Service Office had received a call for eight inductions and 35 pre-inductions for April. The March call was for eight inductions and 30 pre-inductions.
Tim Jessup was elected president of the newly organized chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at Conway High School. Other officers were Steve Conner, vice president; Frank Shaw, secretary-treasurer; and Jim Widower, bulletin chairman.
Carl E. Forsberg, professor of music at SCA, was appointed chairman of the Department of Music, succeeding Dr. Howard Groth who had been chair since 1956. Groth went back to full-time teaching.
(1945)The “Mr. and Mrs. Jim G. Ferguson Scholarship Trust” was set up at Central College with $3,000 that was received to start the fund. The Fergusons were living in Evanston, Illinois where he was an executive of a large insurance company.
Louis Carroll resigned as game warden of Faulkner County to accept the position of state revenue agent, succeeding Romie Brannan.
The fight to save the Missouri Pacific roadbed at Palarm assumed a more serious aspect with a report by the weather bureau that the Arkansas River would reach flood stage of 23 feet at Little Rock and 22 feet at Morrilton.
(1920)In a quiet and unexciting primary Mayor W.D. Cole was nominated for re-election; J.R. Piercey was re-nominated for marshal; George Shaw, Jr. was given another term as recorder; Charles S. Deal, who was not a candidate and whose name was not on the ballot, was nominated for treasurer. Alderman nominated were W.H. Gist, C.W. Jones, William R. James, Jr., C. Ernest Douglass, J. I. McClurkin and A.M. Ledbetter.
