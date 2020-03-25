March 25
(2010)
The new Cinemark theater being constructed in the Conway Towne Center would be three times the size of the old one and would have stadium seating, high-backed rocking seats with extra aisle space and digital sound. It would also feature a Cinemark XD: Extreme Digital Cinema with wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling screen to show 2D and 3D movies.
Foy Lisenby, retired UCA history professor, published “The Best (and worst) of Bugs and Birds.” His newest work featured a bevy of animals gyrating around the barnyard involved in all sorts of activities.
Katherine Taylor Lewis turned 102 years old, celebrating at Trillium Park.
(1995)
Advent Lutheran Church held a groundbreaking ceremony at the building site of its new facility at 900 Farris Road. Advent Lutheran was the only ELCA church in the area.
“True Blue” turned red as Boatman’s Bancshares erected its new sign at the former Worthen National Bank of Conway. A public ceremony was held at the bank’s main office at 719 Harkrider.
Freed H. Duncan joined the staff at Security Bank of Conway as business development officer. He retired last year after 36 years of service with AP&L where he spent 14 years as the district manager in the Conway office.
(1970)
Danny Linn and Benny McClain were pictured at the head of the line of Jaycees and Jaycettes dyeing 5,000 Easter eggs for the groups’ third annual Easter egg hunt to be held at YBMA Fairgrounds for children ages 1-12. A record crowd of 2,000 children was expected.
The grand opening of Pizza Q, “Home of the Greek Pizza,” on Highway 65 South was held March 25-26.
Arlie Metheny resigned as superintendent of Mayflower Public Schools and would move to Fort Smith to become a representative for Encyclopedia Britannica. He was acting superintendent at Conway before taking the Mayflower position in 1964.
(1945)
James Waybern “Red” Hall, 24, native of the McGintytown community of Faulkner County who rocked the nation with a confession he had slain six during the last few years, revealed that he had killed 10 Mexicans in Arizona in 1938 and another man in Texas the previous September. This brought his confessed slayings to 17.
Carmen Cox, Wanice Garner, Clara Frances Hayden, Estelle Packard, Betty Jean Reynolds and Marvine Reynolds were candidates for queen of the yearbook edition of the Wampus Cat’s Purr, student publication. The candidate selling the largest number of subscriptions to the yearbook would be declared queen.
(1920)
The closing exercises of Guy High School were a success. The attendance was exceptionally large and all reported an enjoyable time. Those in the graduating class were Horace Webb, Misses Rosa Battles, Audrey Kessinger, Oma Glover and Elva Battles. Each graduate had an inspiring address. Miss Sibyl Duggar and Miss Ruby Keller of Springfield added materially to the program by giving us a song, “Till We Meet Again.”
