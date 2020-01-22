January 24
(2010)Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lloyd Vincent and Lt. Troy Porter were pictured giving Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute students a tour of the Faulkner County Detention Center. The group also met with several legal representatives during the county government and court system session.
Lynn Johnson was pictured watching Danny Pierce show his hand during the Grider Benefit Poker Tournament at the Dance Ranch. The benefit raised about $3,000 for the family of Johnnie Grider.
Sheriff Karl Byrd announced his bid for re-election as Faulkner County Sheriff. He was elected sheriff in 2006 and was a 33-year veteran of law enforcement.
(1995) Retired Hendrix professor Bob Meriwether was pictured reading a story during the Faulkner County Literacy Council’s open house at its new facility at 705 Fourth Street.
Grant Hart joined his family’s business at Century 21 Dunaway & Hart, returning from McNeese State University where he earned a degree in mass communications and a master’s degree in education.
The 1.5 inches of snow that fell was perfect snowball-fight material. Snowmen were also being built all over the county but schools remained open.
The Conway Sanitation Department unveiled its recycling center, with Sanitation Director Steve Martin giving tours of the $1.8 million facility.
(1970)Joe White, manager of Conway Fabric & Carpet Center, planned to close the business and open up his own business as White’s Fabric & Drapery at 1018 Oak Street, the building formerly occupied by the Lucky Dollar Store.
Three public telephones were smashed in Conway overnight. Two were at Parks Café, Harkrider and Mill streets, and the other at the D&S Esso Service Station on Harkrider, about a half-block from the café.
The Conway Junior Auxiliary accepted five new provisional members: Mrs. J.W. Hart, Mrs. J.F. McCoy, Mrs. A.J. Hambuchen, Jr., Mrs. George Simon, Jr., and Mrs. James B. Watson.
(1945) The latest motion pictures of actual fighting on the battle fronts of the world were shown free at the Conway theatre. The pictures were sponsored by the Boeing Aircraft Company of Seattle; Clark Equipment of Buchanan, Michigan; Clinton engineers of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Todd & Brown, LaPorte Indiana; and Winston, Haglin, Missouri Valley & Sollitt, contractors for the Camden, Arkansas naval ordnance plant. Workers for these plants would be recruiting for workers in the war plants after each show. The army, navy, and war manpower commission were also cooperating with the show and recruitment program.
(1920)Aviator C. Eugene Johnson was in Conway giving residents rides in his airplane. Mr. Johnson removed his plane from a field at the rear of Hendrix College to a flying field on the Erbach place on Conway Boulevard, south of Central College. He started giving flights with passengers on Sunday afternoon and took up over 20, who were well pleased with the trips given them. He planned to continue his flights as long as there were passengers desiring to take rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.