Feb. 15
(2010)
Former Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Jim Johnson passed away at the age of 85. Johnson unsuccessfully ran for governor of Arkansas in 1966 against Republican Winthrop Rockefeller and became a Republican himself in 1980.
A 90th birthday celebration honoring Hattie Beene Davis of Wooster would be held February 21 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Corporal Cody A. Cunningham, a reconnaissance man with Company C, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, was pictured discussing proper patrolling techniques at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves in Northern Okinawa, Japan.
(1995)
Conway Junior High School students would no longer be asked to participate in the controversial one-week sex education program EXCEL but would be able to take another abstinence only course through a semester-long health class. The six-week course, written by the University of Arkansas Health Education Department, would be taught by Coach Noel Boucher.
Toad Suck Daze took top honors at the Arkansas Festival Association Conference, ranking it among the state’s best festivals. The 1994 edition of Toad Suck Daze received the Classic Award, which recognized festivals, fairs or other events that had been in existence for more than 10 years.
(1970)
B.J. Daugherty, 47, official at Union National Bank in Little Rock, became executive vice president of First State Bank & Trust Company of Conway. He and his wife, Martha, had two sons, Steve and Tony, students at the University of Arkansas and a daughter, Kathy, a student at SCA.
The Rev. Othar O. Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Conway from 1949 to 1953, became pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette, Indiana. He was in Lebanon, Tennessee and Bowling Green, Kentucky after leaving Conway.
“Oliver,” winner of six Academy Awards, was showing at the Conway Theatre.
(1945)
Two hundred and eighty-one persons were x-rayed at the Faulkner County tuberculosis diagnostic clinic held at the courthouse for two days. Groups x-rayed included food-handlers, contacts to diagnosed cases of tuberculosis, suspects, and children from Conway Public Schools and St. Joseph School.
Joe Zellner, 17, suffered a severe injury to his left wrist when he fell into an automobile and cut his arm on a car window glass in the downtown section. He was said to have slipped on the muddy ground after jumping a ditch at the rear of Fiddler’s pool hall and fell into the car, cutting an artery in several places.
(1920)
C.S. Duff of North Little Rock, brakeman on local freight No. 198, was considerably bruised after he fell from a box car into the Cadron Creek while crossing the railroad bridge over the creek at Gleason. In some manner, Duff lost his balance while the train was crossing the bridge and fell about 30 feet onto the rocks in the bed of the creek. Although sustaining painful bruises, no bones were broken, and he was carried to Plumerville for first aid.
