March 1
(2010)Stephen Simon announced that he would seek re-election as the Faulkner County tax collector. He had served four two-year terms in that position.
Kim Shock found a friendship quilt at a garage sale that had a block done by her great-great aunt. She was pictured with her grandmother, Christine Kelley, holding the quilt.
A pedestrian walkway tunnel across Harkrider at Hendrix College, “Subterranean Rainbow,” was designed by Christopher Janney and would be installed.
Conway baseball’s Aaron Boucher was pictured attempting to steal second base during a game against Vilonia at Wampus Cat Field.
(1995)A public hearing was held on $8 million in street improvements. Thirteen streets and numerous intersections would be upgraded.
Worthen National Bank of Conway legally became Boatmen’s National Bank of Conway. New signs and conversion to Boatman’s system would take place on April 1.
Mayor David Kinley made changes in the division commander positions at the Conway Police Department. Bobby Harkrider would command the patrol division; Rod Pearson would command community policing; Jerry Snowden would move to support services; Don Huffines would command the Drug Task Force; and Mark Elsinger would move to CID.
(1970)The SCA Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, national honorary history society, would sponsor a paper writing contest honoring Miss Ophelia Fisher who joined the SCA faculty in 1946 and was an associate professor of history at her retirement in 1968. The contest was open to SCA students who wrote papers on history topics of their own choosing (I received the Ophelia Fisher Award in 1984.)
A son, Michael Alan Winter, was born February 28 to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Winter at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. The Winters had two other children, Lisa, 11, and Eddie, 8.
(1945)
Will Wallace, manager of the Federal Compress & Warehouse Company plant, gave a humorous program at the Conway Kiwanis Club luncheon meeting at the Hotel Bachelor.
Royce Lee Griffith, 17, retired from delivering the daily edition of the Log Cabin. He estimated that he had delivered 273,000 papers over a five-year period. He had traveled about 15,000 miles and worn out two bicycles.
The Griggs test well No. 1, drilled by Lion Oil Refining Company of El Dorado, was abandoned at 4,632 feet and the drill was removed to White County.
(1920)James M. Ligon observed his 10th birthday. Mr. Ligon had seen a great many more than that number of winters and summers but he was born on February 29, so he had only enjoyed 10 real birthdays. To celebrate the event, Mrs. Ligon surprised him with a party at their home. A large number of their friends attended the event.
