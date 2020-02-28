Feb. 28
(2010)
Owner Dan Haase closed his Pia’s restaurant in downtown Conway but still had a restaurant in Little Rock where he lived.
US Compounding, a compounding-only pharmacy on College Avenue, announced the expansion of their business into the skin care industry through the formation of a new corporate entity, US CosmeCeuticals and a new product line, Rx Solutions Skin TherapyTM.
James McKnight, owner of Starstruck Video, moved his longtime business to Oak Street as part of Wonderland Mall with booths to rent. Gary Hogan of Wonderful Things had also moved his home decorating business into the mall.
(1995)
Linda Pettijean, president of DLP Promotions, and Lloyd Westbrook, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, announced that the Conway Country Music Theater and Museum would open in November. The 24,000-square-foot building would be located on Collier Drive east of I-40 and north of Highway 64 and would have a 600-seat auditorium, a country music museum revolving mainly around the late Conway Twitty and a gift shop. Country music singer Joe Frates would be a regular performer and performed a free concert after the announcement.
First Community Bank announced it would open a branch office in Greenbrier.
(1970)
The Ouachita Girl Scout Council was sending out hundreds of Girl Scouts to ring doorbells and talk to relatives, taking orders for Girl Scout cookies.
“Easy Rider,” with Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper was showing at the Conway Theater late show.
Arthur Milton Hoyt, a member of the science department at State College of Arkansas, completed work for a doctor’s degree in biochemistry at Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. He joined the SCA faculty last fall.
The Arkansas Association of Women Students was meeting at Hendrix College with approximately 100 women attending the sessions.
(1945)
Fred Gordy, manager of Conway Corporation, wrote a letter of thanks to consumers that was published in the paper. In the letter, he said that the recent ice storm was the worst disaster the Conway municipal utilities had suffered in many years and he thanked customers for their patience and consideration. Service was restored to hospitals and schools first but it would take two to three more days to restore normal service to all customers.
One hundred and ten registrants would be called up to have physical examinations in early March. Only 14 were in the 18-year-old group.
(1920)
A.C. Sharp repurchased the O.K. Barber Shop from Heaverner & Janski. Mr. Sharp had established the business several years ago but had sold the establishment to Heaverner and Janski.
Leslie P. Crafton, sales manager for the Jones Milling Company since its organization several months ago, resigned his position and accepted a position as manager of the branch house of the W.H. Norwood Wholesale Grocery Company of Russellville.
