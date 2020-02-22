By CINDY BECKMAN
Log Cabin Democrat
Feb. 22
(2010)
Shane Fulmer joined Morrilton Family Dental after practicing in Conway for 12 years. He would join Dr. Bill Eggart in an expanded treatment facility.
George Newcomb, general manager for Landers Harley Davidson, said the dealership opening in Conway would be up and running by April 1. The building was being painted orange and black.
Mail Boxes, Etc., 813 Oak Street, changed its name to Shipping and Postal Unlimited.
Bobby Starkey and Peggy Sturgis became the 2010 Senior Valentine King and Queen at the Conway Senior Citizens Center. Paul Bowie and his wife Glenda were the runner-up Prince and Princess.
(1995)
Denis Winter, associate professor of music at UCA, was chosen one of 18 members of a new euphonium/tuba ensemble called Symphonia. The group would have its premier performance at the Arizona Low Brass Symposium II in Tucson, Arizona.
Roger Mills, chairman of the Faulkner County Museum Commission, was pictured accepting keys to the old Faulkner County Library from Library Commission Chairman Dorothy Mattison, as George Thompson, museum director, County Judge John Wayne Carter and librarian Ruth Voss watched.
Work began on a new intersection and stoplight linking Washington, Donaghey and Highway 64 together.
(1970)
An inaugural series of four convocations would begin March 30 for new Hendrix president, Dr. Roy B. Shilling, Jr., culminating April 28 with an address by Shilling who would lay out his five-year plan. Robert H. Finch, secretary of the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare would also speak.
A variety of dinner parties, showers, etc. were being held in honor of Miss Karen Ridgely and her finance, Ronny Matthews. The couple were to be married March 26 at Robinson and Center Church of Christ.
Merit Scholarship Finalists were Jimmy Jess Anthony, Rebecca Coleman, Reggie Henderson and Kay Speed.
(1945)
The music department of Conway High School would sponsor a benefit concert to raise funds to purchase uniforms for the high school band. Milton S. Trusler said the diversified program would feature the band and glee club along with solos and ensembles by members of both organizations.
Miss Lenadell Wiggins of Evansville, Illinois, national secretary of children’s work in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, was in Conway as a guest of Mrs. L.V. Biggs, local secretary of children’s work. Wiggins addressed a called meeting of the local society at the home of Mrs. Biggs.
(1920)
George Oswald Burr, son of the late Professor G.H. and Mrs. Burr, made all “A” grades on all subjects at the University of Arkansas for the first semester. Mr. Burr was a graduate student in science, already holding a degree from Hendrix College and having done graduate work at the University of Chicago.
