Feb. 12
(2010)
Sharon Hess at Ed’s Bakery was pictured drizzling chocolate syrup on fudge brownies in preparation for the Human Society of Faulkner County’s fundraiser, “Chocoholics Dream Night Out” at First Presbyterian Church.
Special correspondent and anchor for CNN Soledad O’Brien would speak at Reynolds Performance Hall on February 18 as part of UCA’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
Kenneth Kimble and daughter, Katrina, built a snow castle, complete with a wooden drawbridge, during the week’s winter weather.
Lacey Eakin, Lee Eakin, Jessica Eakin and Chad Woodard were pictured showing off the igloo they made by Trinity Apartments. It took 10 hours to complete the project.
(1995)
Conway Mills, a division of Kimberly Clark, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a rededication ceremony for employees and invited guests. Mayor David Kinley; Dick Bausom, Conway Mills’ first human resource manager; Chuck Hansen, vice president of feminine care operations and former Conway mill manager; and Marv Komerofsky, mill manager, spoke.
Faulkner County Collector Mark Wilcox completed his first certification update through the Arkansas County Collectors Certification Program offered by SAU in Camden.
The Faulkner County Leadership Institute attended the Arkansas Legislature, hearing Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee, Gov. Jim Guy Tucker and a panel discussion of the media’s role in government and politics.
(1970)
Dr. Edwin L. Dunaway announced he planned to resume his practice within a few weeks after being indisposed for several months. He was treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
A new fraternity, open to both black and white students, was organized at SCA. Omega Phi Mu had 40 members.
Lou Hoffman’s men’s wear store held a grand opening. The new store in the Con-Ark Village Shopping Center was the fourth store owned and operated by Lou Hoffman of Little Rock. It took out several full-page ads in the newspaper to introduce the new store.
(1945)
The Trapp Family Singers completely captivated a large audience in Ida Waldran Auditorium. The concert began with two anthems from the 16th and 17th centuries followed by “Ava Maria” and “The Lord is My Shepherd.” The second half of the program began with a group of Austrian folk songs and yodels followed by a group of American folk songs and negro spirituals. Baroness von Trapp and her seven daughters were dressed in bright native Austrian costumes.
A model Boy Scout camp, constructed by members of troop 78, was on display in the show window at Hiegel Lumber to celebrate Boy Scout week.
(1920)
Work commenced on a new dormitory at Central College. The new structure would cost $120,000 to $150,000 and would house 120 boarding students. The college also decided to remodel the interior of the present main building at the college, converting it into an administration building. Some of the rooms would be retained to accommodate boarding students but the dining hall would remain. A committee for supervising the building projects consisted of Dr. J.P. Runyan, Dr. L.E. Barton, Dr. J.H. Estes, A.J. Reap, O.O. Florence and William R. James.
