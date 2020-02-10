Feb. 11
(2010)
UCA hosted an invitation-only dedication ceremony for the new College of Business building. The new $16 million building opened for classes on January 14 after nearly two years of construction, replacing the Burdick Building which was constructed in 1973.
Country music artist and songwriter Matthew Huff performed at Bethlehem Houses’ Fifth Annual Valentine’s Gala at OneChurch.
The Conway Men’s Chorus, led by Sam Huskey and accompanied by Wrenetta Austin, began rehearsals. Austin was filling in for Paul Bradley who was finishing his master’s program. The program had been bringing nearly 60 men together for more than ten years.
(1995)
Salvation Army officers Lt. Wayne Tolar and his wife, Lt. Kriss Tolar, set up social services and religious components at 712 Locust. A group of local volunteers had maintained a limited Salvation Army presence for years but this would allow the agency to expand its services.
Bob and Betty Hambuchen announced they would build a miniature golf course on Prince Street adjacent to Playworld Family Fun Center in western Conway. Construction was expected to be completed in early to mid-spring.
Mattingly’s Appliance Parts and Service, Inc. held a ribbon cutting for its new business at 1101 North Museum Road.
(1970)
The Greenbrier High School basketball team won the Faulkner County Class B tournament at Greenbrier. Team members were Keith Moreland, Vernon Wright, Tommy Hartwick, Alan Harrison, Jerry Roberts, Ronnie Robertson, Steve Coney, Ronald Tilley, Robert Tyus, Otis Gene Lyons and Gary Spears.
Three Conway physicians’ offices reported 200 to 300 cases of the flu that had been treated in the past week or so. Absenteeism due to the flu was significant at the colleges as well as at the public schools. There were 369 absences in Conway schools. Most businesses reported scattered instances of the flu affecting employees.
(1945)
S. Theodore Smith, owner and manager of Smith Auto, announced he would construct a new sale barn on property he owned on Spencer, Markham and Van Ronkle streets. The barn, constructed of brick and galvanized iron, would be occupied by Brown & Lewis following its completion.
The General American Life Insurance Company of St. Louis sold 1,220 acres of rich Arkansas River bottom land west of Conway to Emil Moix and Ed Freyaldenhoven for $47,500 in cash. It was the largest real estate transaction in Faulkner County in years, perhaps since the same land was sold 25 years earlier.
(1920)
The Enola canning club was reorganized and adopted the name “Sunbeam” for the club. There were 26 members enrolled and it was hoped that every boy and girl in the district between the ages of 10 and 18 years would join the club. Officers elected included Agnes Shock, president; Myrtle E. Lasley, secretary; Gladys Matthews, reporter; and Andrew McCaig, cheerleader.
