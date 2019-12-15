Dec. 15
(2009)
• A flock of American white pelicans settled on Lake Conway drawing the interest of “birders” and casual lake observers.
• Former University of Arkansas football coach and athletic director Frank Broyles spoke to the Arkansas Sports Club at Ryan’s Steakhouse, reflecting back on the various events of his life.
• Hewlett-Packard began operations in The Meadows Office and Technology Park. The company had not yet hired the 1,200 people it was expected to need but hiring would be ramped up in the coming year.
• Ryleigh, 7, was pictured talking to Santa at the Holiday Festival of Light at Centennial Bank Soccer Park, 1200 Trey Lane.
(1994)
• After 30 years and about four superintendents, Nadean Evatt, administrative assistant to the superintendent, asked the Conway School District’s Board of Education for her retirement.
• Mrs. Barbara June Harpe Nabholz, 66, wife of Robert D. “Bob” Nabholz, chairman emeritus of Nabholz Construction, passed away December 14. She was adored by fellow members of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was hailed for her community efforts.
• Mike Wooley, Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce president, was pictured presenting a student award to Tyler Bass, son of Tim and Sandra Bass. The Chamber was selecting a Star of the Month based on a students’ work and attitude.
(1969)
• Instead of exchanging Christmas gifts at a traditional party, employees of First State Bank & Trust purchased food items, gift wrapped them and delivered the boxes to the Clifton Day Care Center for use by the children. Pictured helping children dig into the first box of gifts were three bank employees, Mrs. Miloise Lyford, Mrs. Elaine McRae and Miss Cathy Nicholson. Mrs. Douglas Dickerson was the director of the day care center.
• The engagement of Miss Karen Ridgely to Ronny Matthews was announced at a tea at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Robert B. Benafield.
(1944)
• The Conway and Grand theatres, in cooperation with the Conway Kiwanis Club, would present Christmas parties for all Faulkner County children under the age of 16 at the two theatres on December 21. The film feature would be “Henry Aldrich, Editor,” and each child would receive a sack containing candy, fruit and nuts.
• Maurice H. Hobbs was named passenger agent of the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company at Conway, succeeding the late Bruce C. Benedict. George D. Curtis had been acting agent since Benedict’s passing.
• Bahner and Company was offering a six-room brick veneer home at 814 Watkins.
(1919)
• Although Conway was mentioned as one of 41 Arkansas towns affected by a decision of the Arkansas Corporation Commission, which would permit the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company to increase its rates, it was not thought probable that an additional increase would be ordered here. The rate for business phones was increased in July from $2.75 to $3 a month and rural phones from $25 to 50 cents a month, while the residence rate was left at $2 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.