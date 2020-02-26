Feb. 27
(2010)
Maria Oates, a ninth grader at Conway High School, was selected as an Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission Junior Commission Youth Commissioner. The 13 commissioners chose a youth commissioner and the Rev. Cornell Maltbia selected Oates because of her integrity and belief in the principles of non-violence.
Seniors Kenyon McNeaill and Preston Purifoy played their last game in Wampus Cat Arena. The team hosted Little Rock Catholic during the Senior Night celebrations. Conway Athletic Director Buzz Bolding was also recognized for his service as athletic director. Bolding was retiring after 40 years in education.
(1995)
Brad Crain joined First Community Bank as an Installment Loan Officer after graduating UCA with a BBA in Finance.
Area teachers Nancy Hooten, Brenda Sanson, Sherry Mize, Bonnie Caple, Patty Callaway, Mark Copeland, Lou Jane Wills and Wayne Sandlin were pictured examining materials for a pilot program for eighth graders called Family Science and Family Math.
The US Slo-Pitch Softball Association’s Greater Southwest Division Men’s E Championship would be played in Conway at the Don Owen Recreational Complex. It would bring approximately 75 teams from a five-state region to Conway September 1-4.
(1970)
Wigs—imported directly from factory, professionally selected—all styles and colors were being sold for two days only at the Holiday Inn. This $39.50 value was priced at $19.75.
Clifford Holliman became associated with Mallett’s Beauty Salon and invited friends to visit and set appointments.
Approximately $1,000 was taken in an armed robbery from an employee of Bob’s Red Bird Station on Highway 65B South. Bob Luyet, leasee of the station, said his clerk was attacked as he locked the restroom doors on the side of the building. Luyet found the clerk tied to a utility pole.
(1945)
The worst ice storm in many years felled trees and electric and telephone wires throughout Conway. The city was completely cut off from communication with the outside world as 16 long distance telephone and telegraph poles fell south of town. Some poles fell across the train tracks, temporarily blocking train traffic.
A large group of 12 Hendrix College students in training for religious work are doing ministerial work at a total of 18 churches in the Conway area in addition to their regular school work.
Neighbors Bus provided service to the public auction of the Dr. H.B. Hardy estate in Centerville.
(1920)
From the West Mayflower column: Farm work was progressing nicely and nearly everyone had planted a garden. Audie Allen was suffering from a severe attack of rheumatism. Mrs. John Naylor gave a birthday dance in honor of her brother, James H. Duke.
