Feb. 14
(2010)
Cinemark was said to be close to starting construction on a new state-of-the-art theater in the Conway Towne Center, saying it would be a 12-plex and would be open by the holidays.
Renee Hill, owner of Tropical Smoothie Café, was opening a bakery on Oak Street at the former location of Oak Street Bistro. Called “The Bakery,” it would offer fresh baked bread and desserts made from scratch.
Hutch’s Country Kitchen, 605 Salem Road, Suite 10, opened January 18. Terry Hutchinson was owner of the restaurant, offering four to five homestyle entrees and 10-12 side dishes per day.
(1995)
An early morning fire in Galloway Hall at Hendrix College gutted one dormitory room and left the remainder of the building with smoke damage. According to Fire Marshal Randy Freeman, a quartz bulb from a lamp ignited the linens on a bed in the corner room in the building’s north wing.
Sammy Hartwick was named Citizen of the Year at the annual Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce banquet. He had served as co-chair of Brierfest; chair of the Parks and Recreation board; treasurer of the chamber; volunteer firefighter; and Greenbrier City councilman for the past five years.
(1970)
The Arkansas Junior Angus Association elected officers and directors. Installed officers included Ruth Ralston of Greenbrier as secretary.
A group of Conway boys enrolled in an Explorers unit sponsored by the Conway Kiwanis Club learned the fundamentals of aviation, making them eligible to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s written examination for private licenses.
W.K. “Kimbrough” Manning was re-elected superintendent of Vilonia Public Schools. He had been at Vilonia two years and formerly was superintendent of Mount Vernon Schools.
It was projected that Conway Public Schools would grow by 1,546 additional students in the next ten years, reaching nearly 5,000 students by 1980.
(1945)
ASTC hosted a physical education clinic for elementary school teachers from the Arkansas valley counties. Girls from the college gym classes demonstrated activities.
Following a policy adopted several months earlier to replace all wooden culverts with concrete, the Conway city council authorized the construction of a new concrete bridge and sidewalk along Mill Street between Railroad Avenue and Clifton Street, costing $325. A new concrete culvert had been completed on South Boulevard for $296.49.
Mrs. Medora Silas, Mr. and Mrs. Milton S. Trusler, assisted by Mrs. V.D. Hill, hosted a reception in McAlister hall for the Trapp Family Singers after the concert.
(1920)
Public and promiscuous gatherings were forbidden and the public and parochial schools were closed for a week under a quarantine order issued by the city board of health. Because of the increased number of influenza patients, I.N. McCollum, city health officer, issued the quarantine. All public events were cancelled and the theatres were closed until the quarantine was lifted. The usual church services were also suspended.
