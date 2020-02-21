Feb. 21
(2010)
The Faulkner County Election Commission elected Conway attorney Frank Shaw as its chairman. Shaw would lead the county’s election process to improve training for poll workers and election staff.
Faulkner County Treasurer Regina Oakley announced her plans to seek a fifth term while County Judge Preston Scroggin announced his intention to run for a third term. Marcus Vaden also announced he was seeking re-election to the office of Prosecuting Attorney for the 20th Judicial District.
Rhonda Wood, 20th Judicial District Circuit Judge, announced her candidacy for the Arkansas Court of Appeals in District 2, Position 1.
(1995)
The Conway High School Drama Department would present “Everybody Loves Opal,” a three-act comedy. Lauren Weatherly appeared in the title role while Torey McManis portrayed Bradford. Others in the play were Whitney White, Thomas Nunley, Chris Collins and Zak Glover.
Amber Beam was named the 1995 St. Joseph Homecoming Queen. Others on the court were senior maid of honor Jamie Scherrey; senior maid Laura Hiegel, junior maid Shannon Coney, sophomore maid Erika Magie and freshman maid Olga Luyet.
Mr. and Mrs. Travis White entertained members of the Golden Circle group of Conway’s First Baptist Church at a Valentine social at their home.
(1970)
Ellen Smith Elementary PTA honored teachers who had been with the school more than 10 years: Mrs. Marjorie Meyer, Mrs. A.C. Ludwick, Mrs. Joe B. McGee, Mrs. Roy C. Oldfield, Mrs. Emily Heizman and Mrs. Kitchell Wilson.
Robins Street between Donaghey and Davis was widened from 18 feet to 40 feet and blacktopped. Curb and gutters were also installed.
Two CBS stalwarts, Red Skelton and Jackie Gleason, were not in the new fall schedule and other shows were being penciled into their time slots. Skelton, despite one of his highest ratings in years, fell victim to demographics—his viewers were all over 49.
(1945)
A two-year grant from the Juillard foundation for music, through which James de la Fuente had been a member of the Hendrix College music department since 1943, was renewed. Mr. de la Fuente hand continued to make concert appearances throughout the US during his tenure at Hendrix.
The fortieth birthday of Rotary International was celebrated by the Conway Rotary Club at its weekly meeting. Richard T. Steel, Conway automobile dealer and past president of the local club, recounted the growth of the organization and the guiding principles which led to its founding.
(1920)
The City Democratic Committee fixed the date for the biennial Democratic municipal primary election. Members of the committee were H.B. Ingram, C.E. Durham, W.S. Cazort, B.T. Deal, B.L. Harton, E.W. Rogers, A.J. Meadors, V.D. Hill and J.H. Bailey.
A new flour and feed business opened in a new building on East Oak Street. The business was known as C.C. Pinson & Company.
