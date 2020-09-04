Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged vigilance over the holiday weekend, especially among college students during the COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
The state reported 969 new cases on Thursday. Washington County, where the University of Arkansas is located, contributed the most to the new cases with 211. Of those, 81 percent were in the 18-24 age range.
“We are seeing significant numbers of cases from those institutions,” Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said.
The governor said the upcoming weekend and Labor Day holiday on Monday “is a very critical time” and that people’s actions – following the mask mandate and social distance guidelines or thwarting them – will determine “whether we stay flat, go up or go down in cases.”
Hutchinson said the state received a letter from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying it may have to help with distribution and storage facilities for a vaccine in the near future.
“There could be a vaccine available as early as Nov. 1,” Hutchinson said. “We stand ready to help, to facilitate and to expedite when we get more direction as to what is specifically needed from the state in terms of the vaccine.”
The state set aside $250 million of CARES Act funds for vaccine distribution, he said.
The governor also reported a robust testing period for the previous 24 hours with 7,827 tests completed in that period.
