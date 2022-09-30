This month, the Young Designers Academy will offer an exclusive opportunity for students ages 7–22 to explore the world of sewing. UCA Downtown will host an eight-week course in Conway where students will be designing and sewing their own clothing and accessories. The course leads up to YDA’s Pop and Color Fashion Show in collaboration with Conway Art Walk on Dec. 2.
YDA Founder Rachel Lovelace brings her vibrant energy and encouragement along with over 15 years of sewing expertise to each class, organizers said.
