Conway Parks and Recreation will host a youth Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Conway Station Park pond on Robins Street.
The fishing derby is open to all kids 15 years of age and younger. Those wishing to participant must bring their own fishing rod, bait, bucket and chair, organizers said.
Registration is not required for the event and it is completely free with no entry free in order to participate.
Prizes will be awarded at the event for first-, second- and third-place winners based on the biggest fish caught by weight. Trophies will be awarded at the event and there will be other prizes for different categories.
The daily limit for fish caught at the Conway Station Park pond according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) website is three for catfish, five for trout and 25 for bream fish.
Largemouth bass fish, however, are not allowed to be retained and must be released immediately into the water after being caught.
The pond is a Family and Community Fishing Program pond and receives regular stockings according to AGFC’s website.
Also according to AGFC’s website, the Conway Station Park pond was last stocked with catfish on June 13 and was last stocked with trout on Feb. 15.
The pond is only open to fishing with a handheld or pole, according to AGFC’s guidelines.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
