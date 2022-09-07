Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Diane Zook of Little Rock to the Southern Regional Education Board.

“Diane has served students of all ages through many different positions,” Hutchinson said. “She has been a blessing to the state of Arkansas and to all the people who have been impacted by her passion for education. Diane will provide the SREB with expertise in improving education.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.