An Arkansas based educational technology company, ZUNI Learning Tree (ZUNI) is offering FREE access to its platform for elementary teachers and families.
Teachers, students and families, don’t spend countless hours searching the internet for quality educational resources, ZUNI Learning Tree has already organized everything for you! ZUNI links to free and open educational resources designed to support classroom instruction, build a love of learning in the home, and ignite learning movements. You’ll find thousands of high quality resources for literacy, math, science, social studies, coding, STEM, and more at your fingertips.
Signup for FREE today to start making valuable connections that will inspire everyone to dream, learn, grow, and do together.
To sign up:
- Go to www.zunilearningtree.com.
- Watch the videos to learn more about ZUNI.
- Sign up.
