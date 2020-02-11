WEST MEMPHIS - The National Park College (NPC) Nighthawk men’s and women’s basketball teams struggled on the road Saturday, with the women falling to ASU Mid-South, 82-76, and the men losing to the Greyhounds, 92-75.
After managing only three field goals in the first quarter, the Nighthawk women were forced to play from behind early in the first half, utilizing seven-of-eight shooting from the free throw line to keep the score within eight points, 21-13, at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, NPC established its rhythm behind great defense and a seven-point effort from sophomore Grace Crawford (South Side Bee Branch), who hit four-of-six free throws to cut the deficit to one, 34-33, at halftime.
Eight third-quarter points from freshman Nya Moody (Lake Hamilton) helped NPC maintain its pace in the second half. In the fourth quarter, the Nighthawks fired back with nine points from freshman Imani Honey (Hot Springs), including seven-of-eight free throws, but could not hang on as the Lady Greyhounds grabbed the win at home.
Moody led the Nighthawks in scoring with 24 points. Honey added 22 points, while freshman Jaide Vavra (Centerpoint) and Crawford amassed 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.
In men’s action, the Nighthawk men battled against the NJCAA No. 20 Greyhounds early, led by 17 first-half points from freshman Joe Ramey (El Dorado) and support from sophomores Reyhan Cobb (Decatur, Ga.) and David Jagers (Mayflower).
Trailing, 45-43, at halftime, Nighthawk foul trouble over the final 20 minutes led to a 47-32 Greyhounds runaway win to stay undefeated in NJCAA Region II Division II play.
Ramey led the Nighthawks in scoring with 29 points. Ramey and Jagers added 18 and 17 points, respectively, in the loss.
Nighthawks basketball returns home Monday, Feb. 10 as the Nighthawks play host to Williams Baptist University’s junior varsity teams. The Nighthawk women tip off at 5 p.m. with the men following afterward. XZero Sports will stream the games live at www.xzerosports.com.
For more information on schedules, rosters and more, visit www.np.edu/basketball. Visit Nighthawk Men stats and Nighthawk Women stats for up-to-date NJCAA statistics on the Nighthawks this season. Fans can also follow the Nighthawks all season on social media.
