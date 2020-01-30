Grace Crawford (South Side Bee Branch) scored 19 points in National Park College's 83-63 win over Arkansas Baptist College Tuesday in Hot Springs. .
HOT SPRINGS, AR. - The National Park College (NPC) Nighthawk men’s and women’s basketball teams took down Arkansas Baptist College in “The Kettle” Tuesday, with the Nighthawk women defeating the Lady Buffaloes, 83-63, and the Nighthawk men winning, 78-67.
The Nighthawk women (7-5) stormed out of the starting gate, knocking down six treys to gain an 18-7 advantage early. In her second-consecutive hot start, freshman Nya Moody (Lake Hamilton) shined with 14 first-quarter points, while eight-point efforts from freshman Imani Honey (Hot Springs) and sophomore Grace Crawford (South Side Bee Branch) paced NPC to a 32-15 lead in the first 10 minutes.
In the second quarter, Honey took charge of the offensive with eight points while the Nighthawks flourished defensively, utilizing multiple blocks and steals to pad the lead to 20 points with six minutes remaining in the first half.
Leading, 50-29, at the half, NPC dominated the paint in the third quarter, disallowing all Arkansas Baptist field goal attempts from within the arc. In the fourth quarter, the Nighthawks kept their pace, spreading the ball between five scorers en route to the team’s second-consecutive win.
Moody led the Nighthawks in scoring with 25 points. Honey added 24 points while Crawford amassed 19 points in the win.
In men’s action, after Arkansas Baptist tied the game at seven with 16:06 to play in the first half, NPC (10-7) erupted on a 14-2 run over the next seven minutes, led by sophomore Reyhan Cobb (Decatur, Ga.). Late in the first half, the Nighthawks continued to flex their defensive muscle, taking advantage of cold shooting and turnovers to build a lopsided lead and hold their opponent to just 19 first-half points—the fewest allowed by NPC in the first half this season.
Leading, 40-19, at halftime, NPC’s offense cooled in the second half, allowing the Buffaloes to shrink the lead to nine points with 7:45 remaining. Despite being outscored by Arkansas Baptist, the Nighthawks regained ground from the free throw line, sinking 14 of 19 attempts and relying on nine-point efforts from Cobb and freshman Kamryn Vick (Little Rock) to push the Nighthawks across the finish line.
Cobb led the Nighthawks in scoring with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Vick added 15 points, while freshmen Tyler Tolliver (Mayflower), Joe Ramey (El Dorado) and Terry Clardy Jr. (Conway) added 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.
“I was really proud of the way our young men came out and played defense in the first half,” head coach Jason Hudnell said. “We held them to four second-chance points in the first half. That’s one thing I’ve been stressing lately where I think we have been deficient. I felt like the second half is where we allowed them to creep back into it. They started getting second-chance points and clawing back into it. We have to do a better job of keeping the same defensive intensity that we had in the first half.”
The Nighthawk women return to action Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. against Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri. After a week off, the Nighthawk men will travel to UA Cossatot Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. to take on the Colts.
For more information on schedules, rosters and more, visit www.np.edu/basketball. Visit Nighthawk Men stats and Nighthawk Women stats for up-to-date NJCAA statistics on the Nighthawks this season. Fans can also follow the Nighthawks all season on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.